Tickets For Gratitude Music Festival On Sale Now!

Join The Music Hall in thanking and honoring the Portsmouth community's first responders and frontline essential workers at the Gratitude Music Festival, on Saturday, September 25. This multi-stage music festival celebrates the folks who kept the city going through the pandemic.

"We want to come together with our community to show our appreciation and thanks to those who helped us get through the pandemic," said Executive Director Tina Sawtelle.

The festival will kick off right in front of the Historic Theater on the Live Under The Arch stage with Neighbor at 1pm. Their diverse catalog of songs makes them one of the most exciting, unexpected live bands on the scene today. The festival continues with performances on the Vaughan Mall stage, and landing at Portwalk Place. At 3:30pm, Carsie Blanton will amaze with her ability to encompass genres of music from sultry pop to punk-tinged Americana. At 8pm, the festival will come to a close inside the Historic Theater with the Nashville-based singer-songwriter Anderson East. His vintage voice infused with R&B, gospel, and Southern soul will make it the perfect ending to the festival.

Individual tickets for each show are on sale now as well as festival passes. Frontline workers get a heavily discounted price on passes. People also have the opportunity to nominate their frontline hero-six winners will receive free passes for themselves and one guest. Go to TheMusicHall.org for more information.