The Players' Ring Theatre to Bring Two Original Works to the Stage This Month

The Players' Ring Theatre has long been known as a hub for new works and a center for artists exploring innovative forms of storytelling. This November, two local storytellers will be hitting the mainstage of The Players' Ring to continue that honored tradition. From November 18th-20th writer, performer, and pianist Rene Pfister will present the original comedy cabaret What I Learned From Years of Therapy...If Anything. From November 25th-27th, award-winning clown and local storyteller Gemma Soldati brings her one-woman family comedy The Adventures of Sleepyhead to the Players' Ring stage, perfect for dreamers of all ages.

What I Learned From Years of Therapy...If Anything dives into one man's journey of relationships, healing, and self-discovery through original songs like "Note to Self," "Demons," and "Going to the Therapist." A unique combination of introspection and humor as well as wildly comic songs and personal ballads gives the audience a chance to think about their own important relationships while laughing and singing along at the universal journey of self-discovery. "As a gay theater artist, songwriter and educator I wanted to share my life story in a way that would make people laugh and relate to some of my bumps along the road," said composer and performer Rene Pfister. " I believe self-reflection and therapy can be awesome tools to a joyful life."

The Adventures of Sleepyhead will bring audiences on a journey to discover where dreams come from and where they go. The interactive show featuring puppetry, comedy, and clowning will be coming to the Players' Ring stage following successful performances at the Capitol Center for the Arts/Bank of NH Stage in Concord and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. "What inspired me to write this particular story and adventure for Sleepyhead was the cultural phenomenon of telling children to follow their dreams, but then telling adults or ourselves that our dreams don't matter," said writer and performer Gemma Soldati. "I wanted to highlight this shift in thinking from childhood to adulthood and explore what happens to our dreams when we grow up."

What I Learned From Years of Therapy...If Anything is composed and performed by Rene Pfister with Lighting and Sound by Samantha Myers and videography by Steven Santoro. The Adventures of Sleepyhead is written and performed by Gemma Soldati.

What I Learned From Years of Therapy...If Anything will be performed Friday, November 18th and Saturday, November 19th at 7:30 PM and Sunday, November 20th at 2:30. General Admission tickets are $27 and $24 for students and seniors.

The Adventures of Sleepyhead will be performed Friday, November 25th at 7:30 PM, Saturday, November 26th at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sunday, November 27th at 10:00 AM and 2:30 PM. General Admission tickets are $27, student and senior tickets are $22, and children's tickets are $17.

ABOUT THE PLAYERS' RING: The Players Ring provides the Seacoast with an intimate and distinctive performance experience by cultivating artistic creativity and freedom and by engaging audiences with unique and exciting theatrical opportunities.