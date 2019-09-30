The Bank Of New Hampshire Stage Announces Grand Opening

The recently-opened Bank of New Hampshire Stage (Concord, NH) has announced its family-friendly Grand Opening Weekend lineup on October 18-20:

Friday, October 18

An evening music performance by renowned International Artists Vieux Farka Toure and Bombino ("The Sons of Sahara"), followed by unveiling of the venue's history wall, "An Illustrated History of 16 South Main St." by artist Katharine Woodman Maynard

Saturday, October 19

An evening music performance by singer-songwriter Heather Maloney

Sunday, October 20

An Open House, featuring light refreshments, an opportunity to tour the venue, and presentations of "Screen • Stage • Now", a short film by John Gfroerer. The open house is followed by a HD Video broadcast of National Theatre's updated version of "A Midsummer Night's Dream".

In addition to entertaining and delighting its guests, the festivities will also provide opportunities to acknowledge the generosity and ongoing support of those have helped make the venue possible. Throughout the weekend, there will also be concerts by Jesse Cook and Sergio Mendes/Bebel Gilberto at the Stage's sister venue, The Capitol Center for the Arts.



The Bank of New Hampshire Stage's soft opening in June 2019, during Concord's annual Market Day, offered visitors a glimmer of what would come in the renovated space, once a historic movie house and before that, a bakery. Exposed walls and vintage sconces give a nod to the building's history and are accented by state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and video wall.



Throughout the summer, the Bank of New Hampshire Stage offered a wide variety of well-attended music performances while building a strong performance schedule. In the fall, the performing arts center welcomed back area college students with offers of free show tickets and expanded its offerings to HD video broadcasts and other theatrical presentations. The venue looks forward to expanding upon its early success and welcoming new and old friends during its Grand Opening.



"The unwavering support of so many individuals and organizations has brought the Bank of New Hampshire Stage to life," said Nicolette B. Clarke, Executive Director. "This weekend celebrates our shared commitment and vision to further Concord's creative community and performing arts scene for generations to come."





