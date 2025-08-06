The 42nd Annual Seacoast Jazz Festival To Return To Prescott Park Arts Festival's Wilcox Main Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prescott Park Arts Festival will present the return of the 42nd Annual Seacoast Jazz Festival to the Wilcox Main Stage overlooking Portsmouth's vibrant waterfront. The jazz festival takes place on Saturday, August 23, 2025 (Rain Date: Sunday, August 24), featuring a thrilling line‑up of local, regional, and international jazz talent, showcasing an eclectic blend of styles—from robust big‑band arrangements to intimate vocal harmonies and cutting‑edge improvisation.



For over four decades, the festival has celebrated jazz in all its forms. The inaugural event was held in 1983 as the Portsmouth Jazz Festival. Later renamed the Tommy Gallant Jazz Festival in honor of acclaimed local pianist/composer Tommy Gallant, it now operates under the name Seacoast Jazz Festival and draws audiences and performers from around the globe. The Seacoast Jazz Society, founded in 1990, drives this festival's educational and cultural mission by supporting local musicians, promoting jazz outreach, and awarding scholarships to promising young artists.

Festival Line‑Up – Saturday, August 23



Sax Summit featuring Charlie Jennison – 12:00 PM

A thrilling showcase of saxophone virtuosity brought together by Portsmouth native Charlie Jennison, Sax Summit gathers several accomplished saxophonists in a dynamic ensemble performance. Expect smooth harmonies, thrilling solos, and a showcase of the sax's expressive power.



Yulia Musayelyan Quartet – 1:15 PM

Led by award‑winning pianist and composer Yulia Musayelyan, this quartet melds her Armenian heritage with modern jazz sensibilities. The result is a deeply lyrical and rhythmically adventurous set, blending original compositions with fresh interpretations of jazz standards.



Vintage Vocal Quartet – 2:30 PM

Inspired by the golden era of vocal jazz, Vintage Vocal Quartet delivers polished, four‑part harmonies in a repertoire that spans classics from the 1930s through contemporary arrangements. Their nostalgic style meets modern flair, transporting listeners to a bygone era.



New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra – 3:45 PM

One of the region's premier big‑band ensembles, the New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra brings lush arrangements, powerful brass, and swinging rhythm sections to the stage. Expect lively renditions of big‑band classics alongside modern orchestrations.



Matt Wilson's Good Trouble – 5:00 PM

Closing the evening with flair, Good Trouble—led by critically acclaimed drummer and bandleader Matt Wilson—is a vibrant quintet that bridges traditional jazz with playful improvisation. Wilson's commitment to jazz goes far beyond his estimable skills as a drummer and bandleader. Also a renowned educator, he is on a tireless mission to foster a lively and deep connection between music and people, whether they be playing or listening to it. To that end, he is extremely passionate about bringing jazz to new audiences and inspiring students to be as individualistic and imaginative as possible.



The quintet features a dynamic two-horn frontline with longtime collaborator Jeff Lederer on tenor saxophone and new addition Tia Fuller on alto, while the rhythm section is rounded out with pianist/vocalist Dawn Clement and bassist Ben Allison, players capable of serious chops within a variety of musical contexts. The group is sure to deliver a compelling and joyous finale.



Rain Date: If necessary, the festival will shift to Sunday, August 24—please note: line‑up is subject to change accordingly.



For additional information on the 42nd Annual Seacoast Jazz Festival, ticket reservations, VIP lawn tables, or blanket rentals, visit .

In addition to the daylong festival, several other jazz-related events will be held at local venues, making it truly a “Jazz Weekend.”



On Friday, August 22, the Seacoast Jazz Society is partnering with The Dance Hall in Kittery to offer a “Festival Kick-off Concert” from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.



Two bands will be featured in this new kick-off event. First up will be a new group called Band of Primates, founded by longtime collaborators Josh Gagnon and Hunter McKay. Josh is a brass musician who has performed with large symphonies to small improv groups. Hunter is a Boston-based saxophonist, composer, and teacher at the New England Conservatory of Music with a broad background in jazz performance. This project combines a variety of distant yet harmonious influences: ‘90s Alternative, bands like Kneebody and the Bad Plus, and Free Improvisation of the mid-twentieth century. The group explores original music and covers in an electrified, chordless quartet setting.



The second band is the Jesse Taitt Trio, with Jesse on piano, Tyson Jackson on drums, and Greg Loughman on bass. Mr. Taitt is a multifaceted pianist, composer, arranger, and educator with a rich musical journey. He is also an Assistant Professor in the Harmony and Jazz Composition Department at Berklee College of Music and a Lecturer of Jazz Piano at Dartmouth College.

