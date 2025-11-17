THE SOUND OF MUSIC and MARY POPPINS Sing-A-Long Screenings Will Return to The Park Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Park Theatre will present two interactive sing-a-long screenings of Julie Andrews’ most beloved movie musicals this month: THE SOUND OF MUSIC on Sunday, November 23 at 2 p.m., and MARY POPPINS on Saturday, November 29 at 1:30 p.m. Both events will take place in the 330-seat Eppes Auditorium, which features state-of-the-art projection and sound.

The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long invites audiences of all ages to join in on “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” and more. The film co-stars Christopher Plummer and earned five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The Mary Poppins Sing-A-Long celebrates the film’s 60th anniversary, with audience participation encouraged during classics such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” and “Let’s Go Fly a Kite.” The film won five Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Julie Andrews, and earned Dick Van Dyke a Grammy Award for his performance.

Both screenings will present the original films with on-screen lyrics to guide the full auditorium sing-along. Costumes and props are welcome.

“We can't think of a better way to kick off the holiday spirit than gathering together to sing these timeless songs on our big screen,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Tickets are $10 for adults and $9 for seniors, students, children 12 and under, and active military. Tickets are available by phone at (603) 532-8888. The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452, and is fully accessible.