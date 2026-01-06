LET’S GROOVE TONIGHT To Bring Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Show To The Park Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Let’s Groove Tonight, an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band, will perform at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance will feature original Earth, Wind & Fire touring saxophonist Curtis Johnson and will include selections from the band’s catalog, including “September,” “Let’s Groove,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Shining Star,” and other well-known songs. The production recreates the sound and style associated with Earth, Wind & Fire, incorporating horn arrangements, vocals, and choreography.

The dance floor will be open for the performance. Prior to the concert, local songwriter and musician Eve Pierce will perform in The Park Theatre’s Lounge Room beginning at 6:00 p.m. The pre-show performance is free of charge, with identification required for alcoholic beverages.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The venue seats approximately 330 patrons and is fully accessible.

TICKETS

Let’s Groove Tonight will perform Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at The Park Theatre. Ticket prices are $35, $45, and $55. Tickets are available through the venue and by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.