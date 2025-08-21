THE COTTAGE Comes to The New London Barn Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New London Barn Playhouse will continue its 93rd Summer Season with the hillarious new comedy, The Cottage running August 20th through August 31st. Performances are held Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM, with matinees on August 21st, August 27th, and August 29th at 2:00 PM, and Sundays at 5:00 PM.

Direct from Broadway and set in the English countryside in 1923, this tale of betrayal and love unfolds when Sylvia decides to expose her affair to both her husband and to her lover's wife. The true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as a surprising and hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculous - potentially murderous - romantic comedy. With Rankin's sharp dialogue and deeply human characters, the play invites audiences to a secluded English cottage where past secrets unravel and new beginnings take shape.

This MainStage production features a hilarious cast of Barn Playhouse alums and a few newcomers! Welcoming back, Chris Collins-Pisano* as Beau, introduced as an Acting Intern in 2015, a now New Yorker who works extensively as a member of Forbidden Broadway, his credits include Elf (Nat'l Tour), Friends! The Musical Parody (Off-Broadway), and Merrily We Stole a Song (Off-Broadway). Returning from her West End debut in Titanique, we are so excited to have Kristina Walz* back at the Barn Playhouse this summer as Syvlia, previous credits include: Boeing Boeing (NLBP), Titanique (Off-Broadway), and Rock of Ages 20th Anniversary Tour (Nat'l Tour). Performing in his 20th NLBP production is Adam Zeph as Clarke, his credits include Avenue Q, The Cat in the Hat, and Hairspray. Erica Dorfler* is making her NLBP debut as Marjorie, her credits include A Christmas Carol (Broadway), Natasha, Pierre...of 1812 (Broadway), and RENT (Nat'l Tour). Jessie Roddy as Dierdre is making her return to the Barn Playhouse after performing in the Winter Wonderttes last winter, past credits include; A Chorus Line, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and The Wedding Singer. A recent Texas State University graduate, Austin T. Riley, will be continuing the summer season after his time as an Acting Intern, as Richard, his previous credits include; Mary Poppins, Anything Goes, and Escape to Margaritaville. After his start as a spotlight operator at the NLBP a few seasons ago, Steele Whitney is returning as Male Swing/Gregory, his credits include Driving Miss Daisy, and Clue here at the Barn Playhouse. A rising senior at Dartmouth College, Hannah Brooks as Female Swing, just closed Hairspray at NLBP has been seen in a variety of shows like Waitress, The Addams Family, and POTUS.

Our incredible Production Team members include; Director Jeff Whiting^ who is an award-winning artist with work on Broadway, TV/Film, Special Events and Concerts around the world, credits include Big Fish (Broadway), Young Frankenstein (Nat'l Tour), and The Producers (Nat'l Tour). And returns to the Barn Playhouse after directing and choreographing Catch Me If You Can in 2019. Returning for her second season at the Barn Playhouse, Stage Manager Brenna Bishop* is stage managing her third show this season and is thrilled to be back, with credits including Big Fish, Bridges of Madison County, and A Christmas Carol. Spending her third season at the Barn Playhouse, Assistant Stage Manager Margaret 'Maggie' Hannan* a recent graduate of Texas Tech University with credits including The Bridges of Madison County and Mary Poppins at the Barn Playhouse. Scenic Designer Mia Irwin is a freelance scenic designer based in New York, where she acts as a studio assistant and designs other shows such as Beauty and the Beast, Almost Heaven, and Twelfth Night. After Sister Act, Costume Designer Dustin Cross ++ returns to The Barn Playhouse marking his 11th production here, credits include, Drama Desk Award Winning Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song (Off-Broadway), Spamilton (Off-Broadway), and The Office: A Musical Parody (Off-Broadway). Lighting Designer Chris Hanian is returning for their sixth summer at the Barn Playhouse after recently graduating from the University of Memphis, credits include Spelling Bee, Into the Woods, and Guys & Dolls. Props Supervisor Julia Kowalski an alum of SCAD with credits including All Shook Up, Urinetown, and Clue, and our fantastic resident Sound Designer is Zachariah Rosenbaum is an award nominated designer who has worked in various artistic spaces such as Arrow Street Arts and Emerson Colonial.

The Cottage is sponsored by our wonderful community business partners O'Halloran Group, Mascoma Bank, Parker Education, and this season's underwriter M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust.

The Cottage is a fast paced comedic play. The story revolves around a tangled web of love affairs, secrets and unexpected revelations! With witty dialogue and farcical twists, the play explores themes of love, betrayal, and identity in a humorous and grand style! If you enjoyed Boeing Boeing and Clue, then this show is for you!