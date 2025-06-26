SISTER ACT to be Presented at The New London Barn Playhouse This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New London Barn Playhouse will continue its 93rd Summer Season with the heavenly hit musical Sister Act, running June 25 - July 13. Performances are held Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM, with matinees on June 26, July 3, and July 9 at 2:00 PM, and Sundays at 5:00 PM.

Based on the beloved 1992 film, Sister Act features original music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast) and tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a glamorous nightclub singer who finds herself hiding in a convent after witnessing a crime. There, she discovers the transformative power of sisterhood, soul, and song-turning the convent upside down in the most joyous way.

This MainStage production features a stellar cast of Barn favorites and exciting newcomers. Introducing Alyssa Marie Watkins* as Deloris Van Cartier, while not performing she's also the founder of When We See Us Productions, generating stories for Black actors by Black actors, and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. Returning to The Barn Playhouse is Cheryl McMahon* as the no-nonsense Mother Superior last on the Barn Playhouse stage as Daisy in Driving Miss Daisy in 2024, and Dawn Tucker* as the sharp-tongued Sister Mary Lazarus, making her way back to the Barn Playhouse stage last seen as Mrs. Peacock in Clue in 2024. Barn favorite Scott Sweatt returns to the stage as Monsignor O'Hara, most recently seen in the Annie Get Your Gun concert with Symphony NH. Justin Lee-Price returns as Eddie Souther, previous member of the 2023 Acting Company, and has been in a variety of performances since his time at the Barn Playhouse including The Wild Party, Ordinary Days, and Pippin. Debra Buckley comes home to the Barn Playhouse as Sister Mary Theresa with previous credits including Pirates of Penzance, and Les Miserables. Darius J. Manuel is making their debut at the New London Barn Playhouse as the villainous Curtis, with previous credits including National Tours of Hadestown, TINA- The Tina Turner Musical, and Elf the Musical. Lauren Dattis as Tina is a NYC based performer who has credits including 42nd Street, and Beautiful the Carole King Musical and is a proud NH native. Rounding out the cast is Savion Gates as Ensemble who is returning to the Barn Playhouse as an alumni of Circle in the Square Theatre School after being a member of the 2023 Acting Intern Company.

We welcome the 2025 Acting Intern Company on the MainStage after debuting in the The Straw Hat Revue! The company includes Lauren Bowrosen as Sister Mary Robert, Lance Toppin as TJ, Mason Materdomini as Joey, AJ Morales as Pablo, Rebecca Kenjensky as Sister Mary Patrick, Angelina Mancuso as Sister Martin of Tours, Chosen Mitchell as Michelle, Emery Cunningham as Ensemble, Justin Katin as Ernie, Austin T. Riley as Ensemble, Maddox Bane as Ensemble, Symoné Spencer as Ensemble, Livi De Maio as Ensemble, Logan New as Male Swing and Anna Melva Johnson as Female Swing.

Our fabulous Production Team members include returning Director/Choreographer Deidre Goodwin^ last at the Barn Playhouse to direct Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in 2023, other directorial credits include Beehive and Ragtime (both of which she received Best Director nominations), select actor credits include A Chorus Line, Nine and Chicago on Broadway. Assistant Choreographer, performing in the Ensemble and serving as Dance Captain is Lauren Dattis who is a graduate from IAMTS with credits including 42nd Street, and Beautiful the Carole King Musical. Stage Manager Margaret Kayes* is making her debut at The New London Barn Playhouse with credits that include Waitress, Sweeney Todd, and Nunsense, Assistant Stage Manager Wavyne White* is back at the New London Barn Playhouse after work on Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and RENT, Off Broadway credits include Pirates! The Penzance Musical. 2nd Assistant Stage Manager Miranda Munson, recipient of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival National Stage Management Fellowship, and is currently pursuing her MFA in Stage Management at the University of Alabama. Making his Barn Playhouse debut, Music Director Chase Kessler is an accomplished Music Director/Pianist who was most recently the Music Director of the Shrek National Tour. Scenic Designer Christian Fleming++ is returning to The Barn Playhouse after designing RENT for the 2024 Summer Season and Costume Designer Dustin Cross++ returns to The Barn Playhouse for his 11th production after working on numerous designs for national tours, regional theatres and Off-Broadway; Dustin was most recently awarded a Drama Desk Award for his work on Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song. Hair and Wig Designer Isabella Balfour is a rising senior at Clemson University with credits including Big Fish and Rent. Lighting Designer Keith A. Truax++ is returning for his 8th season at The Barn Playhouse with credits including RENT, Clue, and Guys & Dolls. Props Supervisor Julia Kowalski an alum of SCAD with credits including All Shook Up, Urinetown, and Clue, and our fantastic resident Sound Designer is Zachariah Rosenbaum is an award nominated designer who has worked in various artistic spaces such as Arrow Street Arts and Emerson Colonial.

This beautiful show is accompanied by a variety of talented musicians including Robert Bekkers and Brooks Clarke on guitar, Lyvie Beyrent on reeds, and Michael Spanedda on percussion.

Sister Act is sponsored by our wonderful community business partners LaValley Building Supply, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, the Barn Playhouse's Board of Directors, and this season's underwriter M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust.

Comments

Need more New Hampshire Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...