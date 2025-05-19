Revels North, Inc. to Present Final MIDWINTER REVELS at Lebanon Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For nearly fifty years, Revels North, Inc. has presented "Midwinter (Christmas) Revels," a festive mix of traditional song, dance and merriment in the spirit of solstice celebrations around the world. In productions together with other Revels companies, Midwinter Revels has become a cherished holiday tradition for over 70,000 people across the country.

Revels North, Inc. will present its final Midwinter Revels at Lebanon Opera House on December 20 (shows at 2 pm and 7 pm) and 21 (show at 11 am), 2025. This year's production is a refreshed encore of their acclaimed 2015 "Scottish Celebration of the Winter Solstice," focused around the timeless Scottish Borders tale of Tam Lin, his transformations and triumphant rescue by his true love.

The company has secured an exceptional lineup of guest artists, distinguished directors, and revered tradition-bearers to guide them, along with local performers, for what Artistic Director Alex Cumming describes as "a momentous celebration of fifty years of Revels North, infusing this tribute with joy, hope, and creative brilliance."

Local auditions for Revels North Midwinter Revels take place June 6, 2025. Advance registration is required, at: Adult & Teen Audition Sign Up.

The cast of nationally-acclaimed special guest artists for the Revels North grand finale includes:

· Louise Bichan, Tradition Bearer and Fiddler/Singer, who hails from Scotland's enchanting Orkney Islands. Louise has captivated audiences across the US with her innovative multi-media performance, "Out of My Light" narrates her grandmother's journey from Scotland to Canada in stunning photography, original compositions, and evocative storytelling. Louise is acclaimed for her collaborations with internationally touring groups such as Hildaland, Corner House, and the Celtic trio, Bellwether.

· Eric McDonald, one of North America's foremost Celtic guitarists and singers. Recognized for his dynamic contributions with Cantrip, Kalos, and Bellwether, his unique blend of traditional Scottish and Irish melodies with contemporary influences results in a distinctive and engaging sound. His masterful guitar work, captivating voice, and deep knowledge of Celtic music will significantly elevate the production.

· Joanne Garton, Dance Tradition Bearer and Revels Kids Co-director, is a distinguished artist who masterfully intertwines her deep-seated passion for Scottish heritage with the vibrant traditions of New England. Her eclectic journey, beginning in Montreal, enriched by experiences in Scotland, and culminating in 15 years of creative residence in Montpelier, Vermont, imbues her work with a rare fusion of traditional finesse and contemporary flair. As Dance Tradition Bearer she will lead the development and instruction of authentic Scottish choreography, guide our young performers in dance and song, and also take the stage herself.

· Revels Brass Trio, bringing the enchanting, festive sound of brass back to the final Midwinter Revels celebration. As Cumming noted, "One of my earliest memories of a Revels show was the captivating sound of the brass band during 'Lord of the Dance,' a performance that sparked spontaneous singing and dancing throughout the auditorium. The brass brings indescribable energy one moment and touches the heart with warm, resonant tones the next."

Announcing that 2025 will mark the closing of the company, Executive Director, Julia Hautaniemi said, "The financial double-whammy of COVD-19 in 2020 and the loss of our Lebanon Opera House home to renovations in 2023 led to an 87 percent average decrease in the Midwinter Revels ticket sales that used to sustain operations for the rest of our year. Over the past five years, we've lost nearly half of our annual total revenue while expenses have risen 64 percent. On top of that, the recent cuts in funding for the arts at the Federal and State levels along with concerns about the economy from our donor group have pretty much closed down our options. We have come to the hard decision that it's just not sustainable."

Sponsorship Opportunities for the Final Midwinter Revels

Revels North is currently seeking sponsors for these and Bagpiping guest artists, the creative team including set, lighting, costume and sound designers, and rental of the Lebanon Opera House for the three performances. Anyone interested in sponsoring the final preparations and performances of Midwinter Revels in New Hampshire should contact Executive Director, Julia Hauteniami, at hautaniemi@revelsnorth.org and Artistic Director, Alex Cumming, at alex@revelsnorth.org.

NH Gives 2025 Fundraising Open House, June 10, 3 to 8 pm and June 11, 12 to 5 pm

Revels North plans to launch a significant donor appeal during NH Gives, the statewide initiative of the NH Center for Nonprofits that concentrates the power of a statewide 24-hour online fundraising event (June 10-11, 2025) to build community, connect donors to local nonprofits and generate excitement about the nonprofit sector. The public is invited on Tuesday, June 10 from 3 to 8 pm and Wednesday, June 11 from 12 to 5 pm to an Open House at the Revels North Center for the Traditional Arts, 2 Mascoma Street in Lebanon. There will be opportunities to purchase costumes, props and other Revels memorabilia to have a keepsake while you support the final production.

"'Dance! Dance, wherever you may be...' The sound of that chorus and the applause will fade into the wings one more time. Our Revels North audience will turn to each other, smile, and go out to face the season feeling restored, and hopeful as generations before them in the belief things will be ok as long as they have each other to turn the dark into the solstice," said Cumming. "Revels North takes its final bow on December 21st, riding on the shoulders of our 50-year legacy and the support of this community. We invite everyone to be a part of this last chance to show your support. And make plans now to attend and celebrate our history together in December."

Tickets for Midwinter Revels will be available soon through the Lebanon Opera House box office. On sale date will be announced in the Revels North newsletter and posted on its website once confirmed.

Comments

