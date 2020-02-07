Photo Flash: Majestic Theatre Presents LOVE / SICK

A darker cousin to Almost, Maine, John Cariani's LOVE/SICK is a collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays. Set on a Friday night in an alternate suburban reality, this 80-minute romp explores the pain and the joy that comes with being in love. Full of imperfect lovers and dreamers, LOVE/SICK is an unromantic comedy for the romantic in everyone.

See photos below!

Majestic's Love/Sick is Directed by A. Robert Dionne and stars: Aimee Baker of Manchester, Wilson Belbin of Merrimack, Tracy Carracedo of Windham, Kiersten Coke of Manchester, James Haupt of Hudson, Micaela Healy of Bedford, Nathaniel Igoe of Manchester, Jackie Marcoux of Nashua, Emily Marsh of Concord, Karen McGraw of Derry and Daniel Scheys of Manchester.

Join us for "Love/Sick" on Fridays and Saturdays February 14, 15, 21, 22 at 7pm and on Sunday February 23 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online atwww.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visitwww.majestictheatre.net for more information.

For More Info visit: https://majestictheatre.net/event/love-sick/

Photo Credit: A. Robert Dionne

Emily Marsh, James Haupt

Micaela Healy, Nathaniel Igoe

Wilson Belbin, Aimee Baker Karen McGraw, Daniel Scheys

Tracy Carracedo, Jackie Marcoux





