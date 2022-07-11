Peterborough Players to Present THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES for Young Audiences This Month

The Players has announced the return of theatre for the young - and the young at heart - with The Emperor's New Clothes, opening July 15th at 10:30am! Directed and choreographed by Ilyse Robbins (Choreographer of the recent Cabaret at the Players, director and choreographer of Beehive: The 60's Musical at the Players) with music direction by Tim Goss (The Producers at the Players), The Emperor's New Clothes will be performed by the amazing Players' Second Company. This rollicking musical is written by the Broadway duo of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (the team behind Ragtime and Seussical: The Musical).

Marcus the Third is too young to take the throne, and he's nervous. What better way to feel the part than to dress the part? While his royal clothiers make him a stylin' new wardrobe, someone else has a plan that could ruin everything - or make Marcus the person he was meant to be. The perfect piece for the young (and the young at heart!), this fabulous show will be performed on their new, and already beloved, outdoor Elsewhere Stage.

The cast boasts Second Company members (young professionals at the start of their careers) from programs around the country. The show features Robert Liniak as Marcus, Gregory Coulter as William, Maleah Boyd-Gouveia as Deena, Zhang Bai-han as Arno, and Joe Greenan as The Swindler. Audrey Adji, Max Elliott Braunstein, and ZaramarÃ­a Fas complete the fabulous cast. Scenic design is by Emmy Boisvert, costume design is by Bethany Mullins, lighting design is by Jonathan (Jack) Stoffel, and sound design is by Kevin Frazier. The show's stage manager is Emily Fitzgerald, and the assistant stage manager is Na'ilah Dabon.

All shows are performed outdoors on the Elsewhere Stage, with performances throughout the summer. Seating is general admission. Performance days are Friday July 15th, Saturday July 16th, Saturday July 23rd, Wednesday July 27th, Friday July 29th, Saturday July 30th, Saturday August 6th, Wednesday August 10th, Friday August 12th, and Saturday August 13th. All shows start at 10:30am.

Family friendly pricing makes this show perfect for all! Adults are $15, and children are $10. They welcome groups outside - patrons or organizations who'd like to bring a group see The Emperor's New Clothes can contact their box office at (603) 924-7585.

Tickets are on sale now through their box office and online at peterboroughplayers.org. Introduce the whole family to the magic of live professional theatre with this musical version of the classic children's tale!

Peterborough Players is New Hampshire's premiere professional regional theater. The Players is known for an annual Summer Season, this year with 5 main stage productions and 1 children's show, and continues to offer the Arts on Screen series that includes screenings of renowned performances from the Met: Live in HD. The Players enriches the human experience by producing quality live professional theatre, developing and training theatre artists, and offering New Hampshire a wide variety of performing arts events. Peterborough Players is sponsored in part by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information please visit Peterborough Players, 55 Hadley Road, Peterborough, NH 03458 or www.peterboroughplayers.org]