Park Theatre Debuts Showcase of Talent Concerts ROUTE 124 SHOWCASE Debuts April 9

Great talent is all over the region. Sometimes you know about it, sometimes you don't. And, sometimes you need to have a spotlight put on talent that needs to be discovered. The Park Theatre is putting that spotlight on performers with its new concert series called Route 124 Showcase. The roots of the series go back to the pandemic when the Park Theatre produced a series of online TV programs in 2020 featuring new talent called Route 124 Bandstand.

The new live talent showcase concerts will feature musicians, songwriters, singers, dancers, comedians, jugglers and more. The first Route 124 Showcase event will happen this Saturday, April 9 at 7:30pm on the Eppes stage at The Park Theatre.

The event will feature three music acts: Tyler Allgood (Psychedelic Folk-Soul), Leadfoot Sam Band (Blues, Funk, New Orleans influenced), and Off The Cuff (Jazz, Swing, Blues, Bluegrass, Rock, Folk).

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at theparktheatre.org, (603) 532-8888, or at the box office. The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH. The bar will be open for this event. The facility is fully accessible.