ONE FUNNY MOTHER Comes to the CCA

Dena Blizzard, the viral video sensation and former Miss New Jersey, brings her "One Funny Mother" show to the Capitol Center for the Arts for one night only on Sat, October 26. Join this comedian and married mother of three on her hilarious journey through the trial and tribulations of motherhood and marriage. Blizzard is also the creator of the Back to School Rant (125 million views), Chardonnay Go (24 million views) and Chardonnay Go, The Board Game for Wine Lovers, Moms, and Other Shameless People.



"One Funny Mother" was named "Best One Woman Show" at the 2015 United Solo Festival in New York City. It's a great Girls Night Out or Date Night for anyone that IS a mom, HAS a mom, or is MARRIED to a mom.



Tickets for the October 26 "One Funny Mother" performance are currently on sale for $35. (4+ pack at $25/ticket). They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also be obtained at the box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM. Other upcoming shows at the CCA include Collective Soul (Sept 24); the national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Story (Oct 1); social media sensation Randy Rainbow (Oct 4); and It Was Fifty Years Ago Today (Beatles White Album Tribute; Oct 6).





