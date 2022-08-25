Northern Border Regional Commission Awards $304,000 Grant To Jaffrey's Park Theatre

The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) has awarded $304,000 to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, for stage lighting, rigging, and sound. The matching grant will allow the new performing arts center to finish outfitting the theatre for live concerts as well as stage plays, musicals, comedy, dance, opera, and more. The award is part of the 2022 State Economic & Infrastructure Development (SEID) grant program.

The gift is a matching grant. People and businesses who give to this special project will have their donations doubled by the NBRC grant.

Created in 2008, the Northern Border Regional Commission is a federal-state partnership whose mission is to help alleviate economic distress and encourage private sector job creation in Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont. In its 13-year history, the Commission has awarded 387 grants, amounting to more than $114 million in direct investment and $416 million in additional leveraged investments across the four states through its primary SEID grant program and other special initiatives.

"We are so proud to be a recipient of this most prestigious federal-state program that has helped dozens of communities and nonprofits throughout its history. These funds will help us finish the last (and most important) details of the new Park Theatre, our stage rigging, lighting, and sound. This generous grant will be a massive stimulus for us to solicit matching donations from our patrons and fans," said Nancy Belletete, President of The Park Theatre board of trustees.

Donations towards The Park Theatre's stage rigging, lighting, and sound may be made to the Theatre's "100 Fund," named for this project in honor of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the original theatre in 1922. Tax-deductible gifts to the fund can be made online at park100fund.com, by calling (603) 532-9300, or by sending them to The Park Theatre, P.O. Box 278, Jaffrey, NH 03452.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, the heart of Mount Monadnock. The facility is fully accessible. For more information about the theatre, visit theparktheatre.org.