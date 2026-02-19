Park Theatre Reveals Lineup For 2026 SHAMROCK FEST & ST. PAT'S PARADE

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The luck of the Irish once again comes to Jaffrey, New Hampshire with its annual salute of the green. The Park Theatre produces the 7th Annual St. Patrick's Parade and the 5th Annual Shamrock Fest, the festival of all things Irish, begins March 12 and ends on Tuesday, March 17.

The annual highlight is the parade, made all the more special this year because it will be the only St. Patrick's parade in the state due to the cancellation of the Manchester parade. This year the parade is on Sunday, March 15, starting at 2pm with a weather date alternative of March 22.

The parade begins outside St. Patrick's Parish at 89 Main Street in Jaffrey. Thousands line up along Main Street (Route 124) to watch as the parade heads east and downtown past The Park Theatre. Returning participants include the nationally acclaimed New Hampshire Pipes and Drums, as well as, Hill's Bandwagon of Vermont, The Flying Irish Dancers, 1st NH Regiment Revolutions, 6th NH Regiment, Keene American Legion Band, master bagpiper Mark Polifrone, and many more.

The public is asked to join the parade as well. If you have an organization that would like to march, or if your business would like to enter a float, you can call the theatre to sign up (603) 532-8888.

The Shamrock Fest begins on Thursday, March 12 with the screening of Excalibur, the acclaimed 1981 action/adventure/fantasy film about King Arthur that was shot entirely in Ireland. It stars a who's who of award-winning Irish actors including Gabriel Byrne, Liam Neeson, and Ciarán Hinds. It has been completely restored with a 4K transfer. That same evening will be a screening of Riverdance 25, a spectacular filmed performance of Ireland's most treasured dance company.

The Boston based, and Irish rooted, comedian Jimmy Dunn gets the laughs started on Friday, March 13. Jimmy is not only known for his stand-up. He is a an actor who has co-starred in numerous television shows including Frasier and The McCarthys.

On Saturday, March 14, one of America's most revered contemporary Irish folk bands come to the Eppes stage at The Park. ISHNA has delighted audiences around the globe with their exhilarating instrumentals, and heart-tugging ballads.

Sunday is Parade Day with the local musical favorite The Grateful Dads, playing in The Park's Lounge starting at noon. They break to be in the parade, and they return to the theatre for Irish songs and more until 5pm.

Starting at noon, food will be available for sale at the concession stand and in the lobby. Items include hamburgers, hot dogs, and baked goods, plus hot chocolate, coffee/teas and lots of Guinness.

After the parade, at 3pm, a special screening of the classic Walt Disney children's film, Darby O'Gill and The Little People will take place on the big screen at the theatre. Tickets are $10 and $9 for 12 and younger.

Finally, on the actual St. Patrick's Day (Tue, Feb 17 at 7pm), There will be a Limerick Slam at the theatre with a $150 cash prize for best original limerick. Participants need to send in their limerick ahead of the evening. Traditional limericks can and will be read as well, but only an original limerick wins the cash prize. Details and rules at theparktheatre.org/limerick-slam.

During the festival, Irish Whiskey sampling with solo and trio flights will be sold in the Lounge. (All alcoholic purchases require photo ID.)

Shamrock Fest's official media sponsor is radio station WKNE, part of Monadnock Media Group. The parade and festival has over two dozen sponsors from Jaffrey and the Monadnock Region. The list of sponsors can be found at shamrockfest.org.

A program guide for Shamrock Fest will be available during the week of March 2nd at sponsor's businesses and other locations throughout the Monadnock Region.

Shamrock Fest and the Jaffrey St. Patrick's Parade are produced by The Park Theatre. The parade was co-founded by Kevin Hampsey and Jimmy Quinn. Kevin continues to produce the parade and Jimmy is the Grand Marshall Emeritus. Steve Jackson, CEO of The Park Theatre and Park volunteer, Diana Griffin, will host and announce the parade in front of the theatre on Main Street.

For tickets and information, go to theparktheatre.org or shamrockfest.org or call the box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.