WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE Spring Series To Feature Yann Martel, Elizabeth Strout, Matt Haig, And Maggie O’Farrell

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio have announced the spring lineup for their Writers on a New England Stage series, featuring Booker Prize winner Yann Martel, Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout, #1 New York Times bestselling author Matt Haig, and bestselling novelist Maggie O’Farrell. The events will take place this spring in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

“These authors have each distinguished themselves across the world of fiction, and are bringing four highly anticipated novels to our storied stage. We will travel from Ancient Greece to Ireland's emerald shores, to Massachusetts Bay, and on a train across time,” said Brittany Wason, Literary Producer for The Music Hall. “I'm excited for each of these interviews with our friends at New Hampshire Public Radio. All aboard!”

Each event will include a moderated literary conversation with a New Hampshire Public Radio host, with audience members invited to submit questions through the moderators.

The series begins Saturday, April 4 at 1 p.m. at The Music Hall Lounge with Yann Martel discussing SON OF NOBODY in conversation with Nick Capodice, co-host of NHPR’s Civics 101 podcast. The novel retells the Trojan War from the perspectives of two unlikely narrators: an ancient soldier and a modern scholar.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout will appear Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m. to discuss her new novel THE THINGS WE NEVER SAY in a conversation with a host from NHPR. The book follows a teacher whose life changes after a chance encounter prompts a reflection on loneliness, friendship, and truth.

On Monday, June 1 at 7 p.m., Matt Haig will discuss his novel THE MIDNIGHT TRAIN with Jackie Harris, producer of NHPR’s Morning Edition. The story centers on a train that allows passengers to revisit moments from their past.

The series concludes Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m. with Maggie O’Farrell discussing her novel LAND in conversation with Rebecca Lavoie, NHPR’s Director of Podcasts & On Demand. Set in Ireland before and after the Great Hunger, the novel explores themes of history, memory, and place.

Tickets

Tickets vary by event and are available online at TheMusicHall.org, by phone at 603-436-2400, or in person at the McKeon Ticketing Hub at 104 Congress Street in Portsmouth.

Now in its 21st year, Writers on a New England Stage has featured authors including Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, Sonia Sotomayor, Dan Brown, David McCullough, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, and Jodi Picoult. The series is a partnership between The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio, with portions of the conversations later broadcast on NHPR and released as podcasts.