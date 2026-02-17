New Hampshire Theatre Project Will Present MARJORIE PRIME This Season

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Hampshire Theatre Project will present Marjorie Prime by Jordan Harrison beginning February 27. Directed by Monique Foote, the play explores memory, aging, grief, and artificial intelligence in a near-future setting.

Set in a time when humanoid holograms can serve as companions, the story follows 85-year-old Marjorie as she interacts with a programmed presence designed to reflect her memories back to her. The play considers what individuals choose to remember and forget, and questions how technology intersects with identity and human connection.

Director Monique Foote said, “Marjorie Prime is an endlessly fascinating piece of theater. The characters are instantly recognizable and relatable with their wit and humor and are expertly illustrated by this amazing creative team of actors, designers, and theater technicians. Marjorie Prime will spark conversations that know no bounds. How will AI continue shape our days? How do we navigate familial relationships when a dementia diagnosis is at play? (The show) explores impact of grief, love, and human connection. It’s a joy to direct and create with this team at New Hampshire Theatre Project.”

Executive Artistic Director Sean Robinson added, “When I read this piece, I knew it would be perfect for New Hampshire Theatre Project. It's deeply personal and emotional, while remaining subtle and restrained, and it is the perfect piece for our beautiful, intimate theatre space. And at the same time, the exquisite dialogue and thematic depth require some really skilled artists to bring it to life, and that kind of quality theatre is what NHTP is all about. The show also deals with some pretty timely questions and, I think, will start a lot of conversations, and that's what we love to do here. And I have to say, we have the perfect cast and team working on this production, and I think we will see some exciting performances in this one that will be talked about for quite some time.”

On March 8, following the Sunday matinee, NHTP will host a free Community Connectors event titled AI & Robotics: The Future is Now. The panel will examine current developments in artificial intelligence and robotics, including business and personal applications, as well as ethical questions and risks. Panelists include science fiction writer James Patrick Kelly, Echovatech founder Sarah Laliberte, Professor Wheeler Ruml of the UNH Department of Computer Science, and facilitator Barclay Close of Otto Pizza.

Cast and Ticket Information

Marjorie Prime runs February 27 through March 15 at New Hampshire Theatre Project, 959 Islington St. #3 in Portsmouth’s West End. Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

The cast features Genevieve Aichele as Marjorie, Trevor Gerard Frederick as Walter, Deya Ozburn as Tess, and Matt Recine as Jon. The production is sponsored by JCM Management Company, Harman Law Offices, Piscataqua Savings Bank, Pam and Jim Kelly, and an anonymous donor in the name of the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.

Tickets and additional information are available at www.nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow.