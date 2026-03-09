Weathervane Theatre Reveals 61st Season Lineup Featuring RENT, TICK, TICK... BOOM, and More

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning Equity theatre in Whitefield, NH, will celebrate its 61st season and will present ten productions on its Mainstage between June 30 and October 11, 2026, in its signature alternating repertory style.

TICK, TICK... BOOM

On the brink of turning 30, a promising theater composer navigates love, friendship, and the pressure to create something great before time runs out in Jonathan Larson's youthful, endearing, and thoughtful autobiographical musical. Plays in alternating repertory June 30 - August 1.

NOËL COWARD'S PRIVATE LIVES

In Noël Coward's sophisticated comedy classic, exes Elyot and Amanda, now honeymooning with new spouses, meet by chance in a French hotel and reignite their former passion-and enmity. Plays in alternating repertory July 3 - 26.

RENT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical that redefined a generation. Bursting with heart, humor, and urgency, RENT celebrates connection and chosen family, powered by unforgettable songs like "Seasons of Love" and "Take Me or Leave Me." Plays in alternating repertory July 15 - August 8.

XANADU

Don't walk away from XANADU, a hilarious '80s musical, in which a Greek muse inspires a roller disco! Forbidden love, jealous sisters, and chaos unfold to hits like "Magic" and "All Over the World." Plays in alternating repertory July 29 - August 22.

COME FROM AWAY

This breathtaking musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the tiny Newfoundland town that welcomed them. On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. Plays in alternating repertory August 12 - September 11.

PETER PAN GOES WRONG

The creators of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG unleash comic mayhem on J.M. Barrie's classic as Cornley Drama Society faces technical blunders, flying fiascos, and cast clashes on a hilariously disastrous trip to Neverland. Plays in alternating repertory August 26 - September 13.

GLOCK 17.

World Premiere. Loui, a Mexican-American, is on a quest to understand the struggles of her heritage in 2019 America. Turning to her podcast, she shares anonymous thoughts, which brings unexpected attention and threatens to change her life forever. Plays in alternating repertory September 1 - 25.

DORIAN'S WILD(E) AFFAIR

A deliciously devilish world-premiere musical, inspired by Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray. Can a young man make a name for himself in gritty, glamorous 1970s NYC? What would you give up to become a star? Plays September 4 - 6.

PAPERBOY THE MUSICAL

World Premiere. Set in 1959 Memphis, this vibrant adaptation of the Newbery Award-winning novel follows an 11-year-old boy who struggles with a stutter and unexpectedly finds his voice while covering a friend's newspaper route in this heartfelt coming-of-age musical. Plays in alternating repertory September 17 - October 3.

ANYTHING GOES

Set sail on the S.S. American in this Cole Porter classic, where eccentric passengers spark witty hijinks, dazzling dance, and timeless hits-including "Anything Goes" and "I Get a Kick Out of You"-in a fun, romantic musical adventure. Plays in alternating repertory October 1 - 11.