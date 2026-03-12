New Hampshire Theatre Project to Stage OUR KIDS ARE NOT ALRIGHT

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Hampshire Theatre Project will present a filmed playreading of OUR KIDS ARE NOT ALRIGHT by Tim Barretto on March 18 at 5:30 p.m., concluding the theatre’s 2025–2026 Elephant-in-the-Room Series in Portsmouth.

The event, presented in collaboration with Seacoast Mental Health Center, will explore youth mental health through a script developed by Barretto in consultation with organizations across New Hampshire that focus on supporting young people experiencing anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation.

Designed for parents and families with children ages 10 and older, OUR KIDS ARE NOT ALRIGHT addresses the growing mental health challenges facing adolescents and aims to encourage open conversation and awareness.

Following the screening, the program will include a community discussion featuring Jodie Lubarsky, MA, LCMHC, Vice President of Clinical Operations for Youth & Family Services at Seacoast Mental Health Center; New Hampshire Representative Loren Selig; and Portsmouth High School students Lucy Rhinesmith and Lux Jundi.

The Elephant-in-the-Room Series uses theatre and facilitated discussion to address complex social issues affecting local communities.

“Research consistently shows that one of the most effective ways to protect young people is by educating trusted adults and peers to recognize the warning signs of mental health challenges and suicidal ideation,” said the Connor’s Climb Foundation in support of the program.

Admission to the event is free, though advance registration is required.