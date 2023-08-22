New Hampshire Theatre Project Announces New Leadership, A New Season, And A New Film Screening Series

New Hampshire Theatre Project has announced its 2023-2024 Season themed “What's Your Story?” under the new collaborative leadership of Amy Desrosiers, Artist Liaison, Monique Peaslee Foote, Board Chair, and Sean Robinson, Director of Theatre Operations who comprise the NHTP Executive Team and are all NHTP Company Artists.

After 35 years as founding Executive Director, Genevieve Aichele has moved to her new role as Director of Development and Community Programs. Aichele says, "she's not retiring, she's rewiring" making way for a new collaborative and progressive model that includes the Executive Team, staff, and NHTP Committees who will work closely with the full Board of Directors to bring the same high quality, thought provoking, and innovative programming synonymous with NHTP.

The 2023-24 Season was officially revealed last Wednesday evening at the Annual Garden Party that also honored the career and work of Ms. Aichele with special commendations from New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern. Monique Peaslee Foote says "Genevieve created an incredible framework and a reputation throughout NH and we're excited to accentuate what's worked so well with an eye toward innovation, a focus on collaboration, and providing for our artists.”

Sean Robinson, Director of Theatre Operations says, "We are honored and excited to usher NHTP into the future with this season's theme of 'What's Your Story?' to highlight the NHTP story and present the untold stories of people from other places, other times, diverse paths and celebrate stories as an element of human connection.”

In collaboration with Loaded Question Brewing, NHTP will launch the 2023-24 Season with 'Stories on Screen', a new free film screening series that premieres with an end of summer screening of Wet Hot American Summer and Jaws August 23 & 24 at 7:00PM. The NHTP theatre located in the West End of Portsmouth is perfect for viewing films. Screenings throughout the year will include classic films, lesser known independent works, films from local filmmakers, films that tie in with MainStage Productions, and movies best experienced in group settings!

For full information visit nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow

New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP) uses the art of theatre-making to spark conversation, connect individuals and strengthen communities. The company is based at the 50-seat black box theatre in the heart of Portsmouth's culturally vibrant West End, and programs are delivered across the region in schools, businesses, healthcare institutions and community organizations. NHTP is known around the state as an applied theatre company that promotes challenging dialogue through productions, workshops, and artist-in-residence programs.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.