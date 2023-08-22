New Hampshire Theatre Project Announces New Leadership, A New Season, And A New Film Screening Series

After 35 years as founding Executive Director, Genevieve Aichele has moved to her new role as Director of Development and Community Programs.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Review: FULLY COMMITTED at The Barnstormers Theatre Photo 4 Review: FULLY COMMITTED at The Barnstormers Theatre

New Hampshire Theatre Project Announces New Leadership, A New Season, And A New Film Screening Series

New Hampshire Theatre Project has announced its 2023-2024 Season themed “What's Your Story?” under the new collaborative leadership of Amy Desrosiers, Artist Liaison, Monique Peaslee Foote, Board Chair, and Sean Robinson, Director of Theatre Operations who comprise the NHTP Executive Team and are all NHTP Company Artists. 

After 35 years as founding Executive Director, Genevieve Aichele has moved to her new role as Director of Development and Community Programs. Aichele says, "she's not retiring, she's rewiring" making way for a new collaborative and progressive model that includes the Executive Team, staff, and NHTP Committees who will work closely with the full Board of Directors to bring the same high quality, thought provoking, and innovative programming synonymous with NHTP.  

The 2023-24 Season was officially revealed last Wednesday evening at the Annual Garden Party that also honored the career and work of Ms. Aichele with special commendations from New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern. Monique Peaslee Foote says "Genevieve created an incredible framework and a reputation throughout NH and we're excited to accentuate what's worked so well with an eye toward innovation, a focus on collaboration, and providing for our artists.”

Sean Robinson, Director of Theatre Operations says, "We are honored and excited to usher NHTP into the future with this season's theme of 'What's Your Story?' to highlight the NHTP story and present the untold stories of people from other places, other times, diverse paths and celebrate stories as an element of human connection.”  

In collaboration with Loaded Question Brewing, NHTP will launch the 2023-24 Season with 'Stories on Screen', a new free film screening series that premieres with an end of summer screening of Wet Hot American Summer and Jaws August 23 & 24 at 7:00PM. The NHTP theatre located in the West End of Portsmouth is perfect for viewing films. Screenings throughout the year will include classic films, lesser known independent works, films from local filmmakers, films that tie in with MainStage Productions, and movies best experienced in group settings!

For full information visit nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow

New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP) uses the art of theatre-making to spark conversation, connect individuals and strengthen communities. The company is based at the 50-seat black box theatre in the heart of Portsmouth's culturally vibrant West End, and programs are delivered across the region in schools, businesses, healthcare institutions and community organizations. NHTP is known around the state as an applied theatre company that promotes challenging dialogue through productions, workshops, and artist-in-residence programs.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
Experience the Enchanting World of A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM at Weathervane Theatre Photo
Experience the Enchanting World of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Weathervane Theatre

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' with Weathervane Theatre's captivating production. Don't miss the chance to experience the magic firsthand.

2
Composer-Performer Ben Cosgrove Will Appear in Concert at The Park Theatre Photo
Composer-Performer Ben Cosgrove Will Appear in Concert at The Park Theatre

 Composer and pianist Ben Cosgrove will perform in concert at The Park Theatre this Friday, August 25, at 7 pm. The local musical artist will present his award-winning compositions in the Jaffrey performing arts center’s acoustically acclaimed 333-seat Eppes Auditorium.

3
Writers On A New England Stage to Host Chuck Palahniuk & Heather Cox Richardson in Sep Photo
Writers On A New England Stage to Host Chuck Palahniuk & Heather Cox Richardson in September

New Hampshire Public Radio and The Music Hall announced the latest line-up for their award-winning series, Writers on a New England Stage, featuring Chuck Palahniuk, the iconic author of Fight Club, and Heather Cox Richardson, the historian behind the daily newsletter Letters from an American.

4
DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS To Open at Weathervane Theatre Photo
DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS To Open at Weathervane Theatre

The Weathervane Theatre will present the sexy and irreverent musical comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Sponsored by White Mountain International, LLC, this escapist fantasy plays in alternating rep at the Weathervane August 10 - 31, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP Video Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Jordan
Bank of New Hampshire Stage (9/09-9/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
John Davidson's Club Sandwich (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Four Phantoms In Concert
Capitol Center For The Arts (2/29-2/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit & friends - 2pm show just added!
John Davidson's Club Sandwich (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Jimmy Tingle
The Park Theatre (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Masked
Hatbox Theatre (8/25-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Cosgrove
The Park Theatre (8/25-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oppenheimer
The Park Theatre (8/26-9/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Outside Mullingar
Players Ring (9/29-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Deathtrap
Players' Ring (9/08-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You