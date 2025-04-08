NEIL YOUNG—COASTAL To Screen At Park Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coastal takes you on an intimate journey with maverick musician Neil Young. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker and Young's wife, Daryl Hannah, Coastal offers a behind the curtain glimpse of this unguarded iconoclast, as he navigates a return to the stage post-Covid. Coastal shows for one night only at The Park Theatre on Thursday, April 17, at 7pm.

Join Neil Young in his private refuge, his silver eagle tour bus, where his impromptu observations on the bus naturally evolve into his candid, wry banter with his audience. The illuminating film also features songs rarely, if ever played live, performed in breathtakingly beautiful theaters.

Coastal finds moving, human moments in the most prosaic details of life on the road. An insight into the coexistence of loneliness and humor of a solo tour. The amalgamation of the up-close concert footage and behind-the-scenes footage creates a deeply personal experience.

The film had its world premiere screening out of the Woodstock Film Festival in October 2024 and its West Coast premiere in February at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The documentary is produced by Gary Ward, edited by Rachel Simmer, with cinematography by Adam CK Vollick and Daryl Hannah.

“With Coastal I wanted to highlight Neil's authenticity, openness and vulnerability as a person, musician and performer,” Director Daryl Hannah said in a statement. “He is as pure and honest as they come. Deeply devoted to his musical muse, which at times presented a challenge in capturing the songs, as we never knew what he might play or what instruments he'd pick up next. But what we were able to capture has an unpretentious magic that reveals the truth, sentiment, and emotions in these hidden gems as well as a close-up look at a performer who plays from the heart with a total lack of pretense.”

Hannah's feature film directorial work includes the poetic film Paradox, as well as documentaries Mountaintop, which takes an unfiltered look at Neil Young's process with Crazy Horse making their first album in seven years, and the Grammy Nominated film – Barn which follows the band recording their homonymous album Barn in their element, in a restored 19th century log barn standing in the wilderness, under the full moon.

Tickets for COASTAL are $15. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6 pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

