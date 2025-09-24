Laurie Berkner to Perform at Capitol Center for the Arts in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kids' music superstar Laurie Berkner invites families to monster-boogie on down and stop in for a spell at two "Halloween Party Concerts" at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 26 at Capitol Center for the Arts.

"I'm so happy to be coming back to Concord to celebrate Halloween!" says Laurie Berkner. "It's such a wonderful time of year, and I can't wait to ‘Get on the Halloween Train' with all the kids and families there!"

Laurie's Halloween concerts are a mix of Halloween songs, Laurie Berkner hits, and well-loved songs that are rarely played at Laurie's shows. As a special treat for Concord audiences, Laurie will also perform songs from her album, A Laurie Berkner Halloween. Laurie will treat little tricksters to songs like "Halloween Train" and "Which Witch." She'll have everyone singing along to "What Am I Gonna Be (for Halloween)?," "Monster Boogie," "I Picked One Pumpkin," and "Choc-o-lot In My Pock-o-lot," and an array of such Laurie Berkner hits as "We Are the Dinosaurs," "Victor Vito," "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump," "The Goldfish," "Moon Moon Moon," and "Pig On Her Head."

Kids and grownups alike are encouraged to come in costume, bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads!) and get set for an un-boo-lievably fun time.

Watch Laurie Berkner in action on her YouTube channel HERE.

About Laurie Berkner:

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1.7 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, more than 535 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

What many people don't know is that Laurie spent years as a preschool music teacher (ultimately teaching more than 25 classes a week) before turning to full-time performing. Laurie's children's music originated directly from her work as the music specialist at Rockefeller University's Child & Family Center, their Infant/Toddler Center, the West Side YMCA, and several other NYC preschools. The children Laurie taught were the inspiration for many of her best-loved songs, and Laurie's early childhood classroom experience has, in fact, informed her music and the choices she has made throughout her career.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children's music world.” As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 17 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Noggin, appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Universal Kids (f0rmerly Sprout TV). She has made multiple appearances on national TV shows such as Today, Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Tamron Hall Show, and more. Laurie's 17th album, Laurie Berkner Greatest Hits, was released in May 2025.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals originally produced by New York City Children's Theatre and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.