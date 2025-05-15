Kennedy Caughell and Fred Rose to Star in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN in Concert at New London Barn Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New London Barn Playhouse in collaboration with Symphony NH has revealed the cast for the upcoming concert performance of Annie Get Your Gun - In Concert. Get ready to be enchanted by these Broadway talents as well as returning Barnie Alums as they bring the incredible score of Irving Berlin’s masterpiece to our intimate stage in New London to kick off the 93rd summer season. Audiences can look forward to unforgettable classics such as: There’s No Business Like Show Business, Moonshine Lullaby, Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better, I Got Lost in His Arms, and You Can’t Get a Man With a Gun. Performances are on Friday, May 30th at 7:30pm, Saturday, May 31st at 2:00pm and 7:30 pm and Sunday, June 1st at 5:00 pm.

Returning to the Barn Playhouse direct from Broadway is Kennedy Caughell as Annie Oakley after her acting intern year in 2017 and most recently appearing on the Barn Playhouse stage with a star turn performance as Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in 2023. An accomplished Broadway regular since her time at the Barn Playhouse, Caughell’s Broadway credits include Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812–performing alongside Josh Groban, & Paradise Square, representing those shows on National Television on the Tony awards, as well as the National Broadway Tours of American Idiot and Wicked. Fred Rose returns to perform as Frank Butler, seen on the Barn Playhouse stage as Arthur in Camelot, The Chairman in …Drood, Father in Ragtime, and Emile de Becque in South Pacific. Broadway credits include Porgy and Bess (with Audra McDonald); Cyrano (with Jennifer Garner, Kevin Kline); Company (dir. John Doyle); Cabaret (with Alan Cumming, Natasha Richardson); Phantom.

Joining Kennedy and Fred are Barn favorites including Ethan Peterson, Cynthia Kaufman, Susan Haefner, Scott Sweatt, Scott Cote, Izzy Senior and Anya Leokadia Hartford. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Kevin David Thomas returns to the Barn Playhouse as Staging and Music Director for the concert. He also helmed South Pacific - In Concert last season and in 2023 was the Music Director of Guys and Dolls.

This special concert production will feature a stunning 25-piece orchestra on the Barn Playhouse’s intimate stage, conducted by Britney Alcine, delivering the full brilliance of Irving Berlin’s legendary score. Symphony NH was founded a century ago in 1923 with the mission to enrich the quality of life in New Hampshire through high-quality performances of orchestral and choral music, and by taking a leadership role in music education opportunities for citizens of all ages. The Executive Director of Symphony NH is Deanna Hoying.

On Tuesday, May 27th at 5:30pm there will be a free Discussion and Enrichment Event discussing the history of Annie Get Your Gun and its themes. Facilitated by Steve Swayne, Dartmouth College Professor of Music, the panel will include Symphony NH Executive Director Deanna Hoying, Director of the Native American Program at Dartmouth College Adria Brown, along with New London Barn Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Keith Coughlin and Managing Director Elliott Cunningham. This event will take place in The Fleming Center at the New London Barn Playhouse. Please RSVP for this free event at www.nlbarn.org/flemingcenter.



