Eppes-Jefferson Foundation Awards Funding For DREAMING AGAIN

New Hampshire Theatre Project, in collaboration with the Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center, is the proud recipient of a grant for $55,360 from the Eppes-Jefferson Foundation.

This grant is to support the production and subsequent tour of Dreaming Again, a play by Genevieve Aichele based on the real life stories of refugees and immigrants to the state of New Hampshire. Dreaming Again will be presented in Portsmouth at New Hampshire Theatre Project on March 24-26, and will tour throughout the state for the next two weeks to middle and high schools as well as community organizations. The tour will be coordinated by the education department of Mariposa Museum.

Originally commissioned in 2012 by the NH Humanities, Dreaming Again is drawn from oral interviews with over 40 people who left homes and lives in other countries to resettle in New Hampshire. The production toured throughout the state of New Hampshire in 2012 and again in 2013. The multicultural cast of Dreaming Again features four actors and three musicians playing multiple roles, and the play uses music from many different cultures and traditions, arranged by Agnes Charlesworth. The 2023 production of Dreaming Again will be directed by CJ Lewis.

Given New Hampshire's role as a refugee resettlement state, this play is as relevant today as it was 10 years ago. Dreaming Again is a collection of stories told by real people who live in our state right now. Hearing their personal experiences deepens understanding, and builds empathy and connections for the audience.

David Ward, Co-Executive Director of the Eppes-Jefferson Foundation, says, "The Foundation believes that the arts should inspire, educate, and entertain, while honoring the past and foreshadowing the future. Dreaming Again hits all of these marks, and more, including exposing thousands of New Hampshire students to professional level music and theatre."

New Hampshire Theatre Project is an applied theatre company based in Portsmouth NH with a mission of using the craft of theatre to spark conversations, connect individuals and strengthen communities. Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center, based in Peterborough NH and Oak Bluffs MA, fosters peace and understanding across cultural borders.

Dreaming Again public performances will be presented at New Hampshire Theatre Project in Portsmouth on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25 at 8 pm, and Sunday, March 26 at 2 pm. For tickets, nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow.