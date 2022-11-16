Eppes-Jefferson Foundation Awards Funding For DREAMING AGAIN
Dreaming Again is a play by Genevieve Aichele based on the real life stories of refugees and immigrants to the state of New Hampshire.
New Hampshire Theatre Project, in collaboration with the Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center, is the proud recipient of a grant for $55,360 from the Eppes-Jefferson Foundation.
This grant is to support the production and subsequent tour of Dreaming Again, a play by Genevieve Aichele based on the real life stories of refugees and immigrants to the state of New Hampshire. Dreaming Again will be presented in Portsmouth at New Hampshire Theatre Project on March 24-26, and will tour throughout the state for the next two weeks to middle and high schools as well as community organizations. The tour will be coordinated by the education department of Mariposa Museum.
Originally commissioned in 2012 by the NH Humanities, Dreaming Again is drawn from oral interviews with over 40 people who left homes and lives in other countries to resettle in New Hampshire. The production toured throughout the state of New Hampshire in 2012 and again in 2013. The multicultural cast of Dreaming Again features four actors and three musicians playing multiple roles, and the play uses music from many different cultures and traditions, arranged by Agnes Charlesworth. The 2023 production of Dreaming Again will be directed by CJ Lewis.
Given New Hampshire's role as a refugee resettlement state, this play is as relevant today as it was 10 years ago. Dreaming Again is a collection of stories told by real people who live in our state right now. Hearing their personal experiences deepens understanding, and builds empathy and connections for the audience.
David Ward, Co-Executive Director of the Eppes-Jefferson Foundation, says, "The Foundation believes that the arts should inspire, educate, and entertain, while honoring the past and foreshadowing the future. Dreaming Again hits all of these marks, and more, including exposing thousands of New Hampshire students to professional level music and theatre."
New Hampshire Theatre Project is an applied theatre company based in Portsmouth NH with a mission of using the craft of theatre to spark conversations, connect individuals and strengthen communities. Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center, based in Peterborough NH and Oak Bluffs MA, fosters peace and understanding across cultural borders.
Dreaming Again public performances will be presented at New Hampshire Theatre Project in Portsmouth on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25 at 8 pm, and Sunday, March 26 at 2 pm. For tickets, nhtheatreproject.org/onstagenow.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
More Hot Stories For You
November 15, 2022
The Players' Ring Theatre has long been known as a hub for new works and a center for artists exploring innovative forms of storytelling. This November, two local storytellers will be hitting the mainstage of The Players' Ring to continue that honored tradition.
New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents DREAMING AGAIN
November 15, 2022
In 2012, New Hampshire Humanities commissioned playwright Genevieve Aichele to write a play based on the real life stories of refugees and immigrants in New Hampshire. The result was the play Dreaming Again, which Aichele based on oral interviews with over 40 people who had left homes and lives in other countries to resettle in New Hampshire.
ANIMATION SHOW OF SHOWS Returns To Park Theatre
November 11, 2022
Once again, the Park Theatre in Jaffrey is hosting the internationally acclaimed festival of the best animated short films from the past year. The screenings begin on Friday, November 11, at 7pm and continue through November 17.
New Hampshire Theatre Project Theatre Project Presents Diane Edgecomb In A THOUSAND DOORWAYS
November 9, 2022
Based entirely on true events, A Thousand Doorways tells of Diane's journey to gather the folktales of the last Kurdish storytellers. A storyteller herself, she is swept into a world of oppression and silenced voices where even the simplest cultural expression is forbidden.
Majestic Presents THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
November 9, 2022
The Majestic Theatre Presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!”, with Book and Lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, Music and Lyrics by Malcolm Hillgartner.