Doris Ballard to Return to Hatbox Theatre With Debut of One-Woman Comedy Show SAY FIVE HAIL MARY'S

It's been nearly three years since Doris Ballard has performed her comedy in Concord, NH. She now returns to the Hatbox Theatre where her career in stand-up began with the debut of her One-Woman comedy show, "Say Five Hail Mary's" on Saturday, March 25th, at 7:30pm. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for student/senior/members, and $16 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.

"Say Five Hail Mary's," written and created by Ballard, features relatable material for adults from 18 to 80 "ish," that includes memories of being raised for 12 years in a strict Catholic family, and her perspective on how humorous life can be as a five-year old, to a mature and "well-seasoned" woman in her 70's.

Although billed as a one-woman show, a few men share the stage with Ballard. The variety special will include music by the well-known DJ Kenny P, entertainment by local NH comedian Rick Gauthier, as well as the ever-popular Norm Ballard, her husband and sidekick of 51 years who will most certainly compliment her style of comedy, which can often be described as "edgy and a bit risqué."

Attendees should be prepared for some adult material as well as many opportunities for audience participation and unexpected surprises.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.