Doris Ballard to Return to Hatbox Theatre With Debut of One-Woman Comedy Show SAY FIVE HAIL MARY'S

It's been nearly three years since Doris Ballard has performed her comedy in Concord, NH. She now returns to the Hatbox Theatre where her career in stand-up began with the debut of her One-Woman comedy show, "Say Five Hail Mary's" on Saturday, March 25th, at 7:30pm. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for student/senior/members, and $16 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.
"Say Five Hail Mary's," written and created by Ballard, features relatable material for adults from 18 to 80 "ish," that includes memories of being raised for 12 years in a strict Catholic family, and her perspective on how humorous life can be as a five-year old, to a mature and "well-seasoned" woman in her 70's.
Although billed as a one-woman show, a few men share the stage with Ballard. The variety special will include music by the well-known DJ Kenny P, entertainment by local NH comedian Rick Gauthier, as well as the ever-popular Norm Ballard, her husband and sidekick of 51 years who will most certainly compliment her style of comedy, which can often be described as "edgy and a bit risqué."
Attendees should be prepared for some adult material as well as many opportunities for audience participation and unexpected surprises.
ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:
Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
On Tuesday, March 14 at 7pm, bestselling author and writer for the New Yorker Adam Gopnik visits The Music Hall's Lounge with his new book, THE REAL WORK, a wildly creative inquiry into perhaps the oldest question: How do we learn a new skill?
Pontine Theatre celebrates Portsmouth’s 400th Anniversary with performances of its original production, Dearly Earned. Performances at Pontine’s 1845 Plains Schoolhouse theatre (1 Plains Avenue, Portsmouth NH) are scheduled Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 3pm and Sundays at 2pm.
Just as the future of the New Hampshire primary comes into question, New Hampshire's Weathervane Theatre, Out of the Box Theatrics and Breukelen Stage and Film will present industry-only staged readings of PRIMARY, a new play by Kelly Strandemo in New York City on Monday, February 27 at 5pm and Tuesday, February 28 at 1pm at ART/NY's Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre
In this hilarious comedy by the author of “Lend Me A Tenor” and “Moon Over Buffalo”, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania.
More Hot Stories For You
Doris Ballard to Return to Hatbox Theatre With Debut of One-Woman Comedy Show SAY FIVE HAIL MARY'S
February 23, 2023
It’s been nearly three years since Doris Ballard has performed her comedy in Concord, NH. She now returns to the Hatbox Theatre where her career in stand-up began with the debut of her One-Woman comedy show, “Say Five Hail Mary’s” on Saturday, March 25th, at 7:30pm.
Adam Gopnik Presents His New Book THE REAL WORK At The Music Hall Lounge, March 14
February 22, 2023
On Tuesday, March 14 at 7pm, bestselling author and writer for the New Yorker Adam Gopnik visits The Music Hall's Lounge with his new book, THE REAL WORK, a wildly creative inquiry into perhaps the oldest question: How do we learn a new skill?
Pontine Theatre Celebrates Portsmouth NH's 400th Anniversary With DEARLY EARNED
February 22, 2023
Pontine Theatre celebrates Portsmouth’s 400th Anniversary with performances of its original production, Dearly Earned. Performances at Pontine’s 1845 Plains Schoolhouse theatre (1 Plains Avenue, Portsmouth NH) are scheduled Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 3pm and Sundays at 2pm.
Debra Monk Heads Cast Of Timely New Political Comedy PRIMARY
February 10, 2023
Just as the future of the New Hampshire primary comes into question, New Hampshire's Weathervane Theatre, Out of the Box Theatrics and Breukelen Stage and Film will present industry-only staged readings of PRIMARY, a new play by Kelly Strandemo in New York City on Monday, February 27 at 5pm and Tuesday, February 28 at 1pm at ART/NY's Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre
LEADING LADIES Comes to the Majestic Theatre Next Week
February 10, 2023
In this hilarious comedy by the author of “Lend Me A Tenor” and “Moon Over Buffalo”, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania.