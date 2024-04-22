Cue Zero Theatre Company Unveils May And June Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cue Zero Theatre Company has unveiled their events for theater enthusiasts throughout May and June.

Kicking off the second half of season five is the workshop titled "Auditioning for Actors and Directors," to be held on Sunday, May 5th, from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Taught by industry experts Crystal Welch and Dan Pelletier, this workshop offers invaluable insights for both actors and directors. Participants will engage in a mock audition followed by constructive feedback sessions tailored to their interests. Actors are encouraged to prepare a one-minute comedic and serious monologue, while directors are invited to bring in a show concept. Admission is Pay What You Can, with a suggested fee of $40 at the door. To secure your spot, sign up at https://forms.gle/ApxNhNTpFtiZt5fSA.

On Friday, May 10th, Cue Zero invites audiences to experience "New Works Night" featuring plays by local playwright Ariane Faro. Attendees will delight in readings of Faro's latest creations, "The Sophisticated Adults" and "Take a Chance," followed by an engaging talkback session with the playwright herself. The event will take place at the Arts Academy of NH at 7 pm, with tickets available at the door for a suggested donation of $10.

Back by popular demand is "Armed Stage Combat with Matt Brides," a workshop designed to equip participants with the skills necessary for safely wielding swords, staffs, and daggers on stage. Led by veteran stage combat teacher and choreographer Matt Brides, the workshop will be held on Sunday, June 2nd, at 2 pm. Closed-toed shoes, long sleeves, and gloves are recommended attire. Admission is Pay What You Can, with a suggested fee of $40 at the door. Secure your place by signing up in advance at https://forms.gle/ktntvgdxQ45Zcp1y7.

Prepare for an evening of Shakespearean revelry with "Shaken-speare" on Friday, June 14th, at 7 pm. Held at the Arts Academy of NH, this unique performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" promises an unforgettable twist: actors will be assigned roles by the audience at random, ensuring a fresh and spontaneous rendition of the classic play. Volunteers from the audience will also have the opportunity to participate in this lively production. Tickets are available at the door, with a suggested donation of $10.

Finally, Cue Zero Theatre Company presents the uproarious comedy "William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged)" from June 21st to June 23rd at the Arts Academy of New Hampshire in Salem, NH. Discovered in an unlikely locale, this long-lost manuscript penned by a seventeen-year-old William Shakespeare offers a delightful mashup of familiar characters and witty dialogue. Produced by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing Inc, NYC, this ninety-minute performance promises non-stop laughter and entertainment.

For more information and to stay updated on Cue Zero's upcoming events, visit cztheatre.com or follow us on social media @cztheatre on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Location: Arts Academy of New Hampshire, 19 Keewaydin Drive #4, Salem, NH 03079