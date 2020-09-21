Comedy OUT OF THE BOX Returns To The Hatbox September 24

This month will feature Boston comic Dan Hall and will be headlined by Alex Giampapa.

Hatbox is back for another edition of "Comedy Out The Box" at Hatbox Theatre. Produced and hosted by Chad Blodgett of "Tiny Hands Productions". This month will feature Boston comic Dan Hall and will be headlined by Alex Giampapa. As well as special guests.

The featured comic Dan Hall is a young, up and coming stand up comic. If you couldn't tell from the second he opens his mouth, Dan is a native to the Boston area. Growing up in a sea of masculinity, Dan's comedy shows you how a young man deals with major life events and day to day conversation. Dan is a favorite at Nicks Comedy Stop, Dick Doherty's Clubs, and The Comedy Studio. He also produces and hosts comedy shows and live podcasts at Laugh Boston, Nicks Comedy Stop, and The House of Blues.

The headliner this month has been called "the nicest cynic you'll ever meet", Alex Giampapa began performing stand-up in Boston at the age of 19 and soon became a popular act all across New England. Now based in New York City, he's shared the stage with legendary comedians such as Bill Burr, Hannibal Buress, and Gary Gulman as well as opening for Adam Devine and Erik Griffin of Workaholics fame. Giampapa's style comedy makes him a popular choice as both a host and a closer, with carefully crafted, silly-but-clever takes on personal matters, social issues, and even today's complicated political climate. Described as "a distinct, young voice that's both unique and relatable", Alex's edgy yet upbeat demeanor has made him a favorite among young audiences, with rave reviews from older crowds as well. Alex also creates content: he wrote and directed Entry Level, a sketch featured on Funny or Die's front page. As a writer, he was also the long-time author of a comedy blog, The G-Spot and has written various web series and screenplays including The Lemonade Stand & Blunt Cruise. While In Los Angeles, Alex wrote and performed Bane of the Party, a sketch for Brova Comedy. He also plays the antagonist in Vinnie Pagano's short film, Handled.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors, and students and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

