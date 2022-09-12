Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Civil Rights Advocate Margaret Burnham Will Appear in Conversation With Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley Next Month at The Music Hall Lounge

The event is on Tuesday, October 4 at 7pm.

Register for New Hampshire News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

On Tuesday, October 4 at 7pm, legal scholar and founding director of Northeastern University's Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, Margaret A. Burnham comes to The Music Hall Lounge as part of the Talks series. She will discuss her book, BY HANDS KNOW KNOWN, an in-depth investigation into Jim Crow era violence, the legal systems that sustained it, and its enduring legacy in 21st century America.

The 7 pm event includes an author discussion moderated by Joanna Kelley, Portsmouth's Assistant Mayor, followed by an audience Q&A.

When/Where:

Tuesday, October 4 at 7pm

The Music Hall Lounge

131 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author:

Margaret A. Burnham is the founding director of Northeastern University's Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, which investigates racial violence in the Jim Crow era and other historical failures of the criminal justice system. Burnham has enjoyed a long and varied career as a civil rights lawyer, defense attorney, judge, and professor of law. In 2010, she headed a team in a landmark case that settled a federal lawsuit in which Mississippi law enforcement officials were accused of assisting Klansmen in the 1964 kidnapping, torture, and murder of two nineteen-year-olds, Henry Dee and Charles Eddie Moore. Burnham was also nominated by President Biden and confirmed this year by the US Senate to serve on the Civil Rights Cold Case Records Review Board. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tickets: The ticket package for Talks: Margaret Burnham with BY HANDS NOW KNOWN, on Tuesday, October 4, at 7pm is $47. Ticket Package includes a signed copy of BY HANDS NOW KNOWN ($30, hardcover), reserved seat, beverage, author discussion, audience Q+A, and post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

About Talks

In this Age of Participation, The Music Hall has expanded its programming to focus on issues critical to our time. The Talks series, formerly named Innovation + Leadership, was first launched to serve our local business community, bringing together the best and the brightest in technology. The series has since broadened to showcase opinion leaders, authors and all variety of educators, and to serve audiences from a tri-state region and beyond-all who are interested in bettering the worlds they live in, at work and at home, locally and around the world. These lively and informative conversations feature experts in their field sharing experiences and providing participants practical tools for making meaningful advances in their lives. From demonstrations in the art of all things digital to special forums featuring regional and global leaders in sustainability, from book discussion-demonstrations on the positive effect of meditation to awareness-raising events led by today's champions in philanthropy, feminism, and family matters, each Talks event is memorable and impactful. The Music Hall is committed to community building and personal flourishing. Our Talks series delivers on that commitment.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


PRIMARY Will Be Presented at WeathervanePRIMARY Will Be Presented at Weathervane
September 9, 2022

New Hampshire's award-winning Weathervane Theatre will present its first commissioned play, Primary. Written by Kelly Strandemo, Primary is a comedy about New Hampshire politics and community.
Majestic Takes First Place at NHCTA FestivalMajestic Takes First Place at NHCTA Festival
September 7, 2022

The Majestic Theatre's production of ROOMMATES won Best Production at the 49th Annual New Hampshire Community Theatre Association's One-Act Festival which was held on August 26-27th at the Concord City Auditorium.
Majestic Will Hold 17th Annual Auction This MonthMajestic Will Hold 17th Annual Auction This Month
September 6, 2022

Majestic-Opoly! The Majestic Theatre's 17th Annual Auction, & Performance will be held on September 23 & 24, 2022 at 6:30pm.
The Music Hall & New Hampshire Public Radio Presents WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE 2022 Fall EventsThe Music Hall & New Hampshire Public Radio Presents WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE 2022 Fall Events
August 30, 2022

New Hampshire Public Radio and The Music Hall announced the latest line-up for their award-winning series, Writers on a New England Stage.
Canadian Crooner Matt Dusks to Sing Sinatra Across Canada And The U.S. On Tour This FallCanadian Crooner Matt Dusks to Sing Sinatra Across Canada And The U.S. On Tour This Fall
August 30, 2022

Multi-award-winning, platinum-selling Matt Dusk will be bringing audiences back to 1960's Las Vegas and one of music's most elegant eras with some of the most recognizable tunes in the American Songbook repertoire. This fall, Dusk will perform in 30 Canadian cities and 7 U.S. cities in the winter of 2023, including Las Vegas.