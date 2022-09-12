Civil Rights Advocate Margaret Burnham Will Appear in Conversation With Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley Next Month at The Music Hall Lounge

On Tuesday, October 4 at 7pm, legal scholar and founding director of Northeastern University's Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, Margaret A. Burnham comes to The Music Hall Lounge as part of the Talks series. She will discuss her book, BY HANDS KNOW KNOWN, an in-depth investigation into Jim Crow era violence, the legal systems that sustained it, and its enduring legacy in 21st century America.

The 7 pm event includes an author discussion moderated by Joanna Kelley, Portsmouth's Assistant Mayor, followed by an audience Q&A.

When/Where:

Tuesday, October 4 at 7pm

The Music Hall Lounge

131 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author:

Margaret A. Burnham is the founding director of Northeastern University's Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, which investigates racial violence in the Jim Crow era and other historical failures of the criminal justice system. Burnham has enjoyed a long and varied career as a civil rights lawyer, defense attorney, judge, and professor of law. In 2010, she headed a team in a landmark case that settled a federal lawsuit in which Mississippi law enforcement officials were accused of assisting Klansmen in the 1964 kidnapping, torture, and murder of two nineteen-year-olds, Henry Dee and Charles Eddie Moore. Burnham was also nominated by President Biden and confirmed this year by the US Senate to serve on the Civil Rights Cold Case Records Review Board. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tickets: The ticket package for Talks: Margaret Burnham with BY HANDS NOW KNOWN, on Tuesday, October 4, at 7pm is $47. Ticket Package includes a signed copy of BY HANDS NOW KNOWN ($30, hardcover), reserved seat, beverage, author discussion, audience Q+A, and post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

About Talks

In this Age of Participation, The Music Hall has expanded its programming to focus on issues critical to our time. The Talks series, formerly named Innovation + Leadership, was first launched to serve our local business community, bringing together the best and the brightest in technology. The series has since broadened to showcase opinion leaders, authors and all variety of educators, and to serve audiences from a tri-state region and beyond-all who are interested in bettering the worlds they live in, at work and at home, locally and around the world. These lively and informative conversations feature experts in their field sharing experiences and providing participants practical tools for making meaningful advances in their lives. From demonstrations in the art of all things digital to special forums featuring regional and global leaders in sustainability, from book discussion-demonstrations on the positive effect of meditation to awareness-raising events led by today's champions in philanthropy, feminism, and family matters, each Talks event is memorable and impactful. The Music Hall is committed to community building and personal flourishing. Our Talks series delivers on that commitment.