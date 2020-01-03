CELTIC WOMAN Returns To The CCA

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum international music group CELTIC WOMAN will be returning to the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) for one night only on Tue, March 24, 2020 at 7:30 PM.

Celebration - The 15th Anniversary Tour is a collection of songs that have made CELTIC WOMAN the most successful all-female group in Irish history, with one billion online streams, more than four million tickets sold, 12 consecutive Billboard number ones, and 10 million albums sold.

The four CELTIC WOMAN soloists - Tara McNeill on fiddle and Irish harp who weaves her magic around the spine-tingling voices of Mairéad Carlin, Eabha McMahon and Megan Walsh - touch the hearts of a global audience with the centuries-old Irish tradition of telling stories through song: stories of the land, stories of love, and stories of dancing that bring a piece of Ireland to audiences everywhere. Joined by a stunning band of two pipers, two drummers, traditional step-dancers, and backing vocalists, CELTIC WOMAN celebrates Ireland's rich musical and cultural heritage and combines the finest musical talent with epic stage productions to present a unique, inspiring live experience.

The band, favorites on PBS stations, transports audiences to Ireland with the siren call of Orinoco Flow, the playful energy of Teir Abhaile Riu, the power of the uplifting anthem You Raise me Up, the soaring harmonies of Danny Boy, and a bagpiper-led Amazing Grace. This magical evening underscores why CELTIC WOMAN has been described as being "Riverdance for the voice."

Tickets for the March 24 CELTIC WOMAN performance are currently on sale starting at $39. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com . Tickets may also be obtained at the CCA box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.





