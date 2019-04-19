BO-NITA Comes to the Hatbox

Thalia-Bridge productions announces the New England premiere of Bo-Nita, by acclaimed playwright Elizabeth Heffron. Performances are May 9 to May 19 at the Hatbox Theatre, 270 Loudon Rd, Concord, NH. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30, Sunday matinees at 2 PM. Tickets are $17, $14 for members, seniors, and students. Tickets can be purchased in advance at hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.

Meet Bo-Nita, a thirteen-year-old with the wisdom and tenacity of someone more than five times her age. She needs all of it, living with her unstable mother, a philosophical 1/8 Cajun semi-ex-stepfather, and a belly-dancing grandma.

You are invited to attend the New England premiere of Bo-Nita by Elizabeth Heffron. Produced by Thalia-Bridge Productions, Bo-Nita is a one-woman comedy-drama starring Deirdre Hickok Bridge and directed by Gary Locke. As Bo-Nita spins her life story, filled with an equal mix of heartbreak and hilarity, you'll meet six more luckless but persistent souls. Bo-Nita's tale, told in flashback and insightful asides, offers a vivid but funny portrait of America today.

Bo-Nita won the 2013 Edgerton New Play Award and was given its world premiere in October 2013 by Seattle Repertory Theatre, Jerry Manning, Artistic Director in a co-premiere with Portland Center Stage. It was workshopped at JAW: A Playwrights Festival in 2012.

Warning: Mature themes and language.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE: Hatbox Theatre is a live performance arts space with a mission to create a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for both audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall in Concord, NH.





