Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP Comes to The Barnstormers in August

The Barnstormers Theatre will present The Mousetrap, Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, from August 7–16. Directed by Dori A. Robinson, the production marks the fourth show of the company’s milestone 95th season.

Artistic Director Jordan Ahnquist calls The Mousetrap “the iconic Agatha Christie murder mystery,” adding: “It’s a classic for a reason, and Director Dori Robinson has an incredible vision for this production.”

A staple of the genre, The Mousetrap has kept audiences guessing for over 70 years. It holds the record as the longest-running West End production and the longest-running play in the world. On March 19, 2025, it celebrated its 30,000th performance at London’s St. Martin’s Theatre.

Set during a snowstorm at a remote English guesthouse, the suspense unfolds as seven strangers are trapped together with a murderer in their midst. When a police sergeant arrives with a warning, secrets are revealed and suspicions mount—leading to a shocking conclusion that has captivated millions.

Cast

Matty Balkum as Christopher Wren

Emily Bosco as Miss Casewell

Kendra Jo Brook as Mollie Ralston

Jean Mar Brown as Mrs. Boyle

Josh Evans as Giles Ralston

John Little as Mr. Paravicini

Torrey Linder as Major Metcalf

Michael Mahoney as Detective Sgt. Trotter

Creative Team

Director: Dori A. Robinson

Scenic Design: Rachel Rose Roberts

Costume Design: Chelsie Cartledge Rose

Lighting Design: Karen Perlow

Sound Design: Kim O'Loughlin

Production Stage Manager: Peggy R. Samuels

Assistant Stage Manager: Genevieve Dornemann

Props Manager: Carolyn Abraham

Costume Shop Manager: Catherine O'Brien

Wardrobe Supervisor: Kat Shepard

Technical Director: Ivy Smith

Production Manager: Michele Begley

Artistic Director: Jordan Ahnquist

Tickets are available at barnstormerstheatre.org or by calling 603-323-8500.