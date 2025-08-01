Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP Comes to The Barnstormers in August

Dori A. Robinson directs the world's longest-running play in the theatre's 95th season.
The Barnstormers Theatre will present The Mousetrap, Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, from August 7–16. Directed by Dori A. Robinson, the production marks the fourth show of the company’s milestone 95th season.
Artistic Director Jordan Ahnquist calls The Mousetrap “the iconic Agatha Christie murder mystery,” adding: “It’s a classic for a reason, and Director Dori Robinson has an incredible vision for this production.”
A staple of the genre, The Mousetrap has kept audiences guessing for over 70 years. It holds the record as the longest-running West End production and the longest-running play in the world. On March 19, 2025, it celebrated its 30,000th performance at London’s St. Martin’s Theatre.
Set during a snowstorm at a remote English guesthouse, the suspense unfolds as seven strangers are trapped together with a murderer in their midst. When a police sergeant arrives with a warning, secrets are revealed and suspicions mount—leading to a shocking conclusion that has captivated millions.
Matty Balkum as Christopher Wren
Emily Bosco as Miss Casewell
Kendra Jo Brook as Mollie Ralston
Jean Mar Brown as Mrs. Boyle
Josh Evans as Giles Ralston
John Little as Mr. Paravicini
Torrey Linder as Major Metcalf
Michael Mahoney as Detective Sgt. Trotter
Director: Dori A. Robinson
Scenic Design: Rachel Rose Roberts
Costume Design: Chelsie Cartledge Rose
Lighting Design: Karen Perlow
Sound Design: Kim O'Loughlin
Production Stage Manager: Peggy R. Samuels
Assistant Stage Manager: Genevieve Dornemann
Props Manager: Carolyn Abraham
Costume Shop Manager: Catherine O'Brien
Wardrobe Supervisor: Kat Shepard
Technical Director: Ivy Smith
Production Manager: Michele Begley
Artistic Director: Jordan Ahnquist
Tickets are available at barnstormerstheatre.org or by calling 603-323-8500.
Videos