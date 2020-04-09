Adagio Dance Studio in Exeter Teaches Virtual Classes Amidst Shutdown

Article Pixel Apr. 9, 2020  
Adagio Dance Studio in Exeter Teaches Virtual Classes Amidst Shutdown

In the midst of the current health crisis, Adagio Dance Studio in Exeter is going virtual.

The studio's owner and instructor Tricia Burke takes to Zoom to host classes for her students, according to Seacoast Online.

Burke's new "virtual studio" has drawn almost 100 percent participation from her students.

"There was no way I could possibly close," she said, especially since spring is competition season for her students.

She then spent an entire weekend studying Zoom, and she, and her staff of four other teachers, went live Monday, March 16. Of her 176 students on the roster, only four took a pass.

There are some things she can't do virtually, Burke said. But that allows her and her staff to concentrate on other things such as strength training and conditioning.

While Burke does not know if competitions will go on as scheduled, or at all, she says, "We take it day by day and week by week. I have plans A, B, C and D."

Read more on Seacoast Online.



Related Articles View More New Hampshire Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Watch Lena Hall Host a Listening Party For Her New Album THE VILLA SATORI- Live at 7pm!
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper-
  • Exclusive: Join Our Sondheim Disco Album Listening Party Today at 1PM EST & Win A Digital Download