A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Announced At Peterborough Players

Peterborough Players is proud to bring the recent Broadway hit play, A Doll's House, Part 2, to Players audiences from August 28th-September 8th. The play received 8 nominations for the 2017 Tony Awards, including one for Peterborough Players' alumnus Jayne Houdyshell, and became the most produced play in America in the 2018-2019 season.

Lucas Hnath's audacious comedy picks up the story of Ibsen's classic A Doll's House, in a witty, sharp, and modern play about conflict, commitment, and consequences. It's been 15 years since Nora slammed the door on her marriage and children in the revolutionary final scene and set off to blaze a new trail for herself and for women everywhere. Now a successful yet scandalous writer, she's being blackmailed by a judge and needs her former husband's help. But her family has a few grievances they need to air first.

While the play relates to Ibsen's classic, it's not necessary to be familiar with the original piece to enjoy A Doll's House, Part 2. The play echoes present day issues of women's rights, familial responsibilities, and more. Though set as a period piece, Hnath has written the play in modern language, driving home the question, "How far have we come in present time - if we've progressed at all?"

Players' favorites Lisa Bostnar (Annapurna, The Voysey Inheritance at the Players, The Madras House and others at the Mint Theatre) and Carolyn Michel (Driving Miss Daisy at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and the Peterborough Players) take on the roles played on Broadway by Tony winners Laurie Metcalf and Players alum Jayne Houdyshell. Artistic Director Gus Kaikkonen plays Nora's husband, Torvald, and Second Company member Katie Shults appears as Nora's Daughter, Emmy. Players' Managing Director Keith Stevens directs this exciting production.

A Doll's House, Part 2 runs from August 28th-September 8th and is co-sponsored by NBT Bank. Showtimes are Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 4pm. In addition, there is a 2pm matinee on September 3rd. Tickets and more information can be found at www.peterboroughplayers.org, or by calling the Box Office at (603) 924-7585. Rated PG-13.





