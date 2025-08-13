Richard Dworsky Will Join Garrison Keillor on Stage at The Park in Jaffrey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Who is Richard Dowrsky? Mr. Dworsky was Garrison Keillor’s Prarie Home Companion musical director for over two decades. The Park Theatre has announced the return (for the third time) of America’s beloved storyteller, Garrison Keillor, for a special performance with Richard Dworksy this Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 7:30 PM in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. It will be an evening of poetry, music, limericks, sing-alongs, and the iconic stories from Lake Wobegon and beyond.

Richard Dworsky, a versatile pianist and composer from St. Paul, Minnesota, began his musical journey studying at the University of Minnesota after early collaborations, including touring with jazz vocalist Al Jarreau in the 1970s. He spent seven years at the Children's Theatre Company as a pianist, conductor, and composer, and later gained recognition for recording New Age piano music with Windham Hill Records.

Dworsky joined Garrison Keillor's A Prairie Home Companion around 1993, initially as a pianist before becoming the show's music director and bandleader for the Guy's All-Star Shoe Band, a role he held for over two decades until Keillor's retirement in 2016. He continued with the successor show "Live from Here" until 2018, and has since collaborated with Keillor on occasional revival performances, audio books, and tours.