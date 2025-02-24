Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Band CRAZY TRAIN Returns to Jaffrey's Park Theatre This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



They are back because the public demanded it. Crazy Train is the renowned Ozzy Osbourne tribute show, and they return to Jaffrey, New Hampshire's Park Theatre, this Friday, February 28, at 7:30 pm.

Crazy Train, led by the dynamic Vinny Cormier, stands out as one of the most acclaimed Ozzy Osbourne tribute bands, bringing the wild spirit of the Prince of Darkness to stages across North America. Based in New England, the band is fronted by Cormier, widely regarded as the continent's premier Ozzy impersonator, whose eerie resemblance and vocal mastery electrify every performance. Supported by a talented lineup, including his son Dylan on guitar, Crazy Train delivers a high-octane show packed with special effects, capturing the essence of Osbourne's storied career from Black Sabbath to his solo hits like “Patient Number 9.” Cormier, a seasoned musician since 1977, infuses the act with decades of touring experience, having shared stages with legends like Molly Hatchet and Blue Öyster Cult, making Crazy Train a tribute that transcends mere imitation.

The band's accolades reflect their exceptional dedication, with standout moments like their electrifying set at Zakk Wylde's Berzerkus Festival in September 2024, where they earned a personal thank-you note from Wylde himself—a nod from one of Ozzy's closest collaborators. While specific awards are not extensively cataloged, their reputation as “North America's #1 Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Show” is a title they've proudly claimed through consistent praise and packed venues. Their commitment to musical precision and visual spectacle has turned heads at festivals and theaters, establishing Crazy Train as a benchmark for tribute acts. For fans, it's not just a concert—it's a pilgrimage to relive Ozzy's golden era, delivered with unrelenting passion.

Press coverage has been glowing, with critics and insiders alike showering Vinny Cormier and Crazy Train with accolades. Mark Strigl, host on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard, raved about their Berzerkus performance, saying, “Their performance was electric, capturing the true spirit of the Prince of Darkness himself. If you ever get the chance, don't miss out on this incredible tribute band—they're absolutely phenomenal!” Meanwhile, the band's mission statement, “Prepare to be amazed,” is backed by their website's promise of “a visually exciting and musically accurate tribute to Ozzy with a dream set list covering every era of the great man's career.” These quotes underscore Crazy Train's ability to channel Osbourne's chaotic brilliance, making them a beloved fixture for metal fans craving a taste of the madman's legacy.

