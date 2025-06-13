WILLEM II Comes to Amsterdam This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Willem II is the King's Comedy of the summer, loosely based on the life of King Willem II, just as loosely as he lived it. Immerse yourself in this equally absurd, historical and rich theatre experience, against the backdrop of the magical Amsterdamse Bostheater in Amstelveen. Please note: English subtitles are available on Thursdays. Select ‘Ticket with English subtitles’ in the ticket selection.

Hero or Hypocrite? King or Clumsy

In this musical royal comedy, our mysterious King William II (1792-1849) is central. Was he the heroic general or the doubting monarch? The flamboyant bon vivant or the political turncoat?

The influence of this 'wild one' on the Netherlands and all of us is still greater than we think. It even reaches the creation of the constitution as we still have it today.

We dive into the life of perhaps the most fascinating king the Netherlands has ever had. With sharp humor, historical surprises and a good dose of absurdism we bring the story of a man who wanted to be great, but sometimes stumbled over his own shadow.

Please note: On Saturdays, there are also matinee performances, English subtitles are available on Thursdays. Select ‘Ticket with English subtitles’ in the ticket selection.

