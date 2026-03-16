The Dutch National Ballet Will Perform LA BAYADERE This Month

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The Dutch National Ballet will present a new production of the classic ballet La Bayadère at the main stage of the Dutch National Opera & Ballet in Amsterdam this spring. The production will run from March 26 through April 19, 2026, with a series of performances throughout the run.

The ballet is one of the most celebrated works of the 19th-century classical repertoire. According to the official production description: “Dutch National Ballet presents a grand, renewed production of La Bayadère. This vibrant adaptation preserves the enchanting dance jewels of Marius Petipa while drawing from a revised libretto that re-examines the historical context.”

The new staging has been developed by choreographer and stage director Rachel Beaujean in collaboration with co-directors Priya Srinivasan and Kalpana Raghuraman, alongside artistic director Ted Brandsen. The production features music by Ludwig Minkus and choreography based on the original 1877 ballet by Marius Petipa. Sets and costumes are designed by Jérôme Kaplan, with conductors including Koen Kessels and Alexei Baklan leading performances.

The ballet tells the story of the doomed love between temple dancer Nikiya and the warrior Solor. As described in the official synopsis, their relationship “challenges the expectations of race and caste,” but Solor is pressured by the Dutch governor to marry another woman, setting in motion a tragic chain of events.

Performances take place at the Dutch National Opera & Ballet theatre in Amsterdam, with a running time of approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes including one interval. Tickets start from about €32, depending on seating.

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