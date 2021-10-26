Nominations Close Sunday For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards

Time is running out to submit nominees for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards! Nominations close Sunday, October 31st, 2021.

The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Our local editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

In order to ensure your submission can be verified by our team for eligibility - we recommend including the first performance date, but it is not required.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.