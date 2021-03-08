Dutch National Opera Cancels Final Two Performances in 2021 Season

Dutch National Opera has officially announced the cancellation of its last two performances of the season.

Performances of Anna Bolena were set to take place 6 to 30 May and La damnation de Faust was set for 3 to 30 June.

No rescheduled dates have been announced at this time.

The Opera will remain 'open' online with various streams. The company is currently offering Hans van Manen Variations, as well as Petite messe sollenelle, which can be viewed until April 24.

For more online performances, please visit operaballet.nl/online.

Stay up to date on the Dutch National Opera's COVID-19 updates and programming at https://operaballet.nl/CORONA-UPDATE.