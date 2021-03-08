Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dutch National Opera Cancels Final Two Performances in 2021 Season

Performances of Anna Bolena were set to take place 6 to 30 May and La damnation de Faust  was set for 3 to 30 June.

Mar. 8, 2021  
Dutch National Opera Cancels Final Two Performances in 2021 Season

Dutch National Opera has officially announced the cancellation of its last two performances of the season.

Performances of Anna Bolena were set to take place 6 to 30 May and La damnation de Faust was set for 3 to 30 June.

No rescheduled dates have been announced at this time.

The Opera will remain 'open' online with various streams. The company is currently offering Hans van Manen Variations, as well as Petite messe sollenelle, which can be viewed until April 24.

For more online performances, please visit operaballet.nl/online.

Stay up to date on the Dutch National Opera's COVID-19 updates and programming at https://operaballet.nl/CORONA-UPDATE.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Break A Leg Sweatshirt
Never Off Book Unisex T-Shirt
Broadway Strong T-Shirt (First Design)

Related Articles View More Netherlands Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Oregon Children's Theatre Presents ART INTERRUPTED
  • Portland Stage Announces The 2020 Clauder Competition For New England Playwrights Winners
  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • OSF Partners To Award $10,000 Black Realities Creative Grant And World Premiere At 2021 Tribeca Film Festival