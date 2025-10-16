THE MAID OF ORLEANS Comes to the Dutch National Opera Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Maid of Orleans is coming to the Dutch National Opera next month. Performances will run 12 November – 2 December 2025.

Tchaikovsky based his opera on the play of the same name by Friedrich Schiller. Just as in the play, Joan’s determination is put to the test when she unexpectedly falls in love with the enemy knight, Lionel. With this work, Tchaikovsky created his own version of French grand opéra, in which large-scale historical themes are explored in an impressive way.

Instead of Tchaikovsky’s historical, romantic setting, director Tcherniakov chooses a modern courtroom. Here, Joan is at the centre of a trial focused on her as an individual, where she is confronted with her own choices and convictions. Her struggle thus becomes not only that of a historical heroine, but also that of a human being questioning prevailing norms and trying to remain true to herself in a corrupt society.

Tcherniakov presents the characters as human and vulnerable, playing with the contrast between grand choral scenes and intimate moments. His visually fascinating productions at Dutch National Opera (The Legend of the Invisible City of Kitezh and the Maiden Fevroniya, Prince Igor) have previously been met with great acclaim.

Conductor Valentin Uryupin makes his debut at Dutch National Opera, leading the Netherlands Philharmonic. The demanding title role is sung by Elena Stikhina, who last September shone in Tosca: “Stikhina can rightfully be called a star soprano,” wrote de Volkskrant. The Chorus of Dutch National Opera also plays a major role – with around one hundred singers, it is bound to make an unforgettable impression.