Dutch National Opera Appoints New Chorus Master Named

Dutch National Opera has announced that Edward Ananian-Cooper has been appointed chorus master of Dutch National Opera (DNO) from season 2022-2023 onwards. In this role, he will succeed Ching-Lien Wu, who resigned from DNO's chorus in April last year.



DNO director Sophie de Lint: "After an intense search process that lasted almost a year, I am extremely pleased to welcome Edward Ananian-Cooper into the artistic family of Dutch National Opera. Edward has won over our chorus with his refined artistry, natural authority and excellent communication skills. He is a citizen of the world, trained as a pianist, violinist, conductor and engineer! These talents and skills will prove to be essential in further developing the chorus and in achieving our mission of opening up the world of opera and chorus singing to a wider audience."



Edward Ananian-Cooper: "I am honoured to be joining this visionary, forward-looking artistic team. I strongly believe the chorus is a fundamental part of an opera house, and I am looking forward to working with these fantastic chorus musicians in such an inspiring environment as that of DNO."



Edward is an Australian-Belgian conductor with a double Masters in orchestral and choral conducting from the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki. Ananian-Cooper was awarded the second prize in the Northern Choir Conducting Competition in Denmark in 2017. He subsequently made regular guest appearances as the chorus master of the Danish Radio Concert Choir, and as chorus master at the Opera de Limoges - a role which he will now leave to take up his position in Amsterdam.



Under his lead, the chorus at Limoges has become one of the leading opera choruses in France. Edward has performed with the Limoges chorus at the Opéra Comique in Paris, the Opéra National de Bordeaux, as well as at the opera houses in Vichy, Caen, Clermont-Ferrand and Compiègne.



During his time in France, he also worked as chorus master with the Accentus choir for concerts at the Seine Musicale in Paris and at the opera house in Rouen.

Edward, himself, has been a choral singer from the age of 8, when he was a boy treble at Adelaide Cathedral. He has also made guest appearances as a singer and soloist in concert and opera productions with the prestigious Arnold Schoenberg Choir in Vienna. In addition, he has sung in many professional chamber choirs around Europe, with a speciality in contemporary music - such as the Helsinki Chamber Choir. All of these experiences ensure he doesn't just see things from the singer's perspective, but that he also brings new variety and scope to an opera chorus' work.



