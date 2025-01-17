News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Nashville Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kristen Carroll - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anne Wonder - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Musical
Greg Gressel - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center

Best Direction Of A Play
Brenda Sparks - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Ensemble
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tyler Evans - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Greg Gressel - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center

Best Musical
WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center

Best Performer In A Musical
Curtis Hice - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center

Best Performer In A Play
Weslie Webster - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Play
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Greg Gressel - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patty McGary - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kyrell Jones - BRING IT ON - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jensen Crain-Foster - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
FINDING NEMO - Nashville Children’s Theater

Favorite Local Theatre
South Jackson Performing Arts Center
 



