Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Nashville Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kristen Carroll - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anne Wonder - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center



Best Direction Of A Musical

Greg Gressel - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center



Best Direction Of A Play

Brenda Sparks - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse



Best Ensemble

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Evans - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Greg Gressel - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center



Best Musical

WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center



Best Performer In A Musical

Curtis Hice - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center



Best Performer In A Play

Weslie Webster - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse



Best Play

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Greg Gressel - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patty McGary - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kyrell Jones - BRING IT ON - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jensen Crain-Foster - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

FINDING NEMO - Nashville Children’s Theater



Favorite Local Theatre

South Jackson Performing Arts Center



