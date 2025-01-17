Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kristen Carroll - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anne Wonder - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center
Best Direction Of A Musical
Greg Gressel - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center
Best Direction Of A Play
Brenda Sparks - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Ensemble
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tyler Evans - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Greg Gressel - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center
Best Musical
WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center
Best Performer In A Musical
Curtis Hice - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center
Best Performer In A Play
Weslie Webster - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Play
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Greg Gressel - WHITE CHRISTMAS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patty McGary - ANASTASIA - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kyrell Jones - BRING IT ON - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jensen Crain-Foster - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
FINDING NEMO - Nashville Children’s Theater
Favorite Local Theatre
South Jackson Performing Arts Center
