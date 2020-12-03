The Theater Bug Presents Winter Concert 2020: LIVE IN TECHNICOLOR

The Theater Bug will has announced the 9th annual Theater Bug Winter Concert: Live in Technicolor! The company will present the filmed concert and screen it for one night only at The Field at Franklin Drive In.

This event is a holiday staple for many Nashvillians and will feature 44 performers performing a mix of pop, musical theatre and original music as well as comedy and dance!

Tickets will go fast for this one night event, so grab them while you can!

Buns on the Run Food Truck will be serving dinner on site and donating proceeds from their profits back to The Bug! Come early and get dinner!

