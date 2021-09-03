The Murfreesboro Little Theatre to Present CONSTELLATIONS at Gallagher Guitars

The Murfreesboro Little Theatre will continue its 60th season at Gallagher Guitars with Constellations!

Do you ever wonder what would have happened had you chosen a Law degree instead of Mathematics? Or a job out of state instead of down the road? Taken the long route home? The blue sweater instead of the red? Constellations by Nick Payne explores the insignificant and drastic impact even the most subtle differences can have on your life.

Featuring Joseph Stanley and Patti Long-Lee, Murfreesboro Little Theatre is proud to present this inquisitive, thought-provoking drama, certain to have people chatting.

"Constellations" will be presented at Gallagher Guitars, Thursday, September 23rd through Saturday, September 25th at 7:00 and Sunday, September 26th at 2:00. There will be a small reception after opening night. Face coverings and distancing will be required.

For more information visit: https://www.mltarts.com/

Photo credit: Valkyrie Rutledge