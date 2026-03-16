Immersive COUNTRY ROADS USA Theatrical Residency Coming to Nashville

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Beginning Thursday, March 19, and running indefinitely weekly Thursday through Saturday, Country Roads USA will play its live theatrical residency at the CabaRay Showroom, home of Ray Stevens, in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets are available now here.

Written and directed by Dean Sams of Lonestar, the multi-platinum country band behind hits like “Amazed,” “I’m Already There,” and “My Front Porch Looking In,” the 11-person production delivers an immersive, chronological journey through the artists who laid the foundation of country music from 1928 to 2000.

Along the way, audiences experience the music of icons including Hank Williams Sr., Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard, George Jones, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, and George Strait.

Guiding Country Roads USA from concept to stage are Producing Partner Jeanna Kenney and General Manager Brian Schafer. Costume designer is Renee Layher, who studied each artist and time period to capture its look and spirit, and choreographer Laurin Floyd Turner.

Watch the trailer below:

Photo Credit: Michael Gomez; Video Credit: TapeSlate Productions