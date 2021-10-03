Sarantos Releases New Single Inviting Songwriters To Nashville

"Nashville is one of the most impressive places I've ever visited in the world. I really enjoyed the city. There's magic and mystery there. Every songwriter should visit!"- Sarantos

A prolific singer-songwriter, poet, philanthropist, radio host and book author, the enigmatic Sarantos has released his latest single. "Every Songwriter Needs To Spend Some Nights Here In Nashville" is an alternative country/indie rock song inspired by Music City's vibes, society and culture. The single was released on Friday, October 1st, 2021. It continues Sarantos' mission of delivering a new release every month, for the remainder of his life. "Every Songwriter" is the follow-up to his #7 UK Hip Hop tribute to 9/11, "9-1-1 and the Fallen."

"Nashville is one of the most impressive places I've ever visited in the world," said Sarantos. "I really enjoyed the city. There's magic and mystery there. Every songwriter should visit!"

In 2021 alone, Sarantos has enjoyed multiple international iTunes hits in both the UK and South Africa. As with his other releases, a lyric video and official music video for "Every Songwriter Needs To Spend Some Nights Here In Nashvlle" will be released in the coming weeks.

ABOUT SARANTOS: Sarantos is an international award-winning solo music artist, Top 5 iTunes UK Charting singer-songwriter, #1 iTunes South Africa Charting Folk artist, proud nerd, multi-instrumentalist, book author, comic book nut, radio show host, poet, and part-time spy. With close to one million social media followers and plays across Spotify and YouTube, Sarantos has released 14 albums with 178 original tracks, as well as 7 fiction/fantasy books that parallel the songs. Sarantos has also had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues.

Website: http://www.melogia.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sarantosmelogia

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/sarantosmelogia

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SarantosMelogia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sarantosmelogia

iTunes & Apple Connect: http://bit.ly/SarantosAppleStore

Spotify: https://play.spotify.com/artist/0fSzbfDxSHL10T1ryPsRLQ