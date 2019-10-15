Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns To The Roxy Regional Theatre For The Eighth Year

Dig out your fishnet stockings and sharpen your stilettos! That sweet transvestite and his motley crew are back for the eighth year in an annual tradition on the corner of Franklin and First in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

Richard O'Brien's cult classic THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW returns to the Roxy Regional Theatre for a limited engagement on Friday, October 25, at 8:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's traditional pay-what-you-can opening night, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular ticket price will go on sale at 7:30pm that evening for a $5 minimum donation.

Ian Alexander Erbe and Yarissa Tiara Millan star as Brad Majors and his fiancee Janet Weiss -- a wholesome, well-behaved, utterly normal young couple in love -- who innocently set out to visit an old professor one fateful night.

Unfortunately, the night out is destined to be one they will never forget, when a thunderstorm and a flat tire lead them to the castle of Dr. Frank 'N' Furter -- an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido -- played by a stiletto and fishnet stocking-clad Mike Kinzer.

A loving homage to the cult-classic, sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock 'n' roll score, this is a hilarious, wild ride that Clarksville will not soon forget!



Ryan Bowie once again returns to the role of Riff Raff, alongside Melody Lieberman as Magenta, Caitie L. Moss as Columbia, Geoffrey F. Belliston as Eddie, Matthew Combs as Rocky, and Brian Best as Dr. Scott. Prepare to dance the "Time Warp" like never before to live music provided by The Roxy Band, featuring Matt McNeill on piano, John Mayes-Barron on guitar, Colin Mai on bass and Thad Wallus on drums.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., and is produced in part through the generous support of Mary & Rick Konvalinka, Tim & Kris Lee, Waterdogs Scuba & Safety, CeMe Photography and Brad & Lisa Martin.



This production is recommended for mature audiences only, due to language and content. Audience participation is encouraged, and patrons are invited to dress up in their favorite ROCKY HORROR attire. Bags of props will be available for $5 in the lobby one hour prior to performances. Outside props will not be permitted, as they may damage the theatre or injure actors and/or audience members.



THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW runs October 25 through November 2, playing Thursday at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with a special midnight showing on Saturday, October 26.

Tickets are $30 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military, APSU students and CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday's performance.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Nashville Stories

More Hot Stories For You