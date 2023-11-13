Rediscover The Holidays With TINY TIM'S CHRISTMAS CAROL At The Roxy Regional Theatre, Opening Thanksgiving Night

Ken Ludwig's and Jack Ludwig's Tiny Tim's Christmas Carol opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, November 23, at 7:00pm.

Nov. 13, 2023

After the turkey and stuffing are put away on Thanksgiving night, bring your family to downtown Clarksville and “Rediscover the Holidays” with a heartwarming tale perfect for all ages.  

Ken Ludwig's and Jack Ludwig's Tiny Tim's Christmas Carol opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, November 23, at 7:00pm.

Directed by Jennifer Workman, this witty and approachable retelling of the Charles Dickens classic, as experienced through the eyes of a child, stars Jonathon Dickey as Tiny Tim, who is determined to have his father home for Christmas day — even if it means teaching Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Bill Colclough) a lesson in Christmas cheer!

With the help of some kindly sellers at the market and his friend Charlotte (played by Anna Joy Lehman), Tiny Tim hatches a plan and stages a spectacle filled with ghosts and Christmas cheer to convince Scrooge to give his father the day off.  It all seems to be going according to plan until a little bit of real Christmas magic catches everyone by surprise.

Written by Ken Ludwig and Jack Ludwig, Tiny Tim's Christmas Carol also features Ashley Birnbaum, Travis Ulrich and Alex Vanburen, with Lydia Crawley performing the role of Charlotte on December 2 and December 14.

This production is produced in part through the generous support of Altra Federal Credit Union.  Additional funding support has been provided by Alliance Endodontics and Larry & Barbara Goolsby.  Tiny Tim's Christmas Carol is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, on behalf of Samuel French, Inc., www.concordtheatricals.com.  

Performances run November 23 through December 16 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturday, December 2, 9 and 16.  (Please note: There is no 7:00pm performance on Saturday, December 2, due to the Lighted Christmas Parade in downtown Clarksville.)  In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday, November 23, for a $5 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at Click Here, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).




