Playwright Krista Knight's Introduction to Writing for Stage and Screen Course Goes Virtual

Knight and her creative partner Barry Brinegar recently adapted her play Crush to an online format.

Vanderbilt.edu has reported that playwright and Vanderbilt instructor Krista Knight is getting creative in COVID times and adapting to our new way of life by bringing her Introduction to Writing for Stage and Screen course online.

Knight shared:

"As an instructor I often teach in character, and I wanted to lean in to the possibilities of the digital form...I thought by creating an avatar, I'm encouraging my students to think elastically about what constitutes a stage and in what forms we can speak to an audience."

Knight and her creative partner Barry Brinegar recently adapted her new play Crush for the screen as well.

"Adapting the play was prompted by COVID, but it was also something that felt very organic, because in the theatre world we often have to pivot and lean in to our situation," Knight said.

Addressing how the students will adapt to being taught in an online format, she shared that they will be presenting plays to be livestreamed digitally.

"This is another way of showing students how the show still goes on," she said.

