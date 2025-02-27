Photos: Nashville Ballet Company Artist Nicolas Scheuer Makes His Final Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville Ballet’s The Sleeping Beauty recently took the stage at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, and, after an unforgettable 13-year career, Company Artist Nicolas Scheuer concluded his time with Nashville Ballet to pursue his personal passions. See photos from the production.

Scheuer joined in 2012, making his debut as an apprentice in The Sleeping Beauty. He was cast as Prince Desire when the production returned in 2017, Scheuer’s first full-length principal role with the company. Scheuer has performed in many other principal and solo roles, including Prince in Cinderella, Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake, and Sugar Plum Cavalier in Nashville's Nutcracker.

Coming full circle, Scheuer returned to the role of Prince Desire in his final performances with Nashville Ballet. He performed with Colette Tilinski as Princess Aurora, on the two matinee shows, taking his final bow to a standing ovation.

Photo Credit: Nashville Ballet



